CogeCoin: Developing A Platform To Save Animals Around The World

The New Year is one of the oldest celebrated holidays and was first observed 4000 years ago in ancient Babylon. However, it hasn’t always been celebrated on January 1st. Babylonians began the New Year on what is now March 23rd, when new crops were planted. The celebration lasted for 11 days. During the festival, the king was sent away so everyone could do what they wanted for a few days. At the end of the holiday, the king returned with a royal parade and everyone went back to work.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO