The decentralized finance crypto ecosystem now has many shoddy and sub-standard projects most of which will run extinct in a span of five to ten years according to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson who also believes that these projects are to blame for the massive hacking, scamming, and theft taking place in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Most of these projects are built in haste without the required engineering, sustainability considerations, and lack transparency as founders looked to get the most of their users. For this reason, a standards certification process and a standardization body for the DeFi industry will help avert crisis and eliminate these cases of building poor quality projects, he said.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO