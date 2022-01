EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the rise in fertilizer prices, farmers aren’t the only ones who will be spending more money in 2022. Food prices are also predicted to be higher next year. Researchers estimate a 5% jump in food prices for just the first half of next year. Supply chain disruptions along with increasing inflation are the reasons why. Prices for staples like dairy products, bread, produce, snacks and alcohol will see the highest increases. Factors contributing to the rise in costs also include higher labor, packaging, shipping, and logistics costs for supermarkets. That follows the trend for this year when we saw prices for food consumed at home jump by almost 6 and a half percent.

