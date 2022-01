A Mooringsport man was arrested Thursday morning following a stand-off in north Caddo Parish. Caddo Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Mooringsport Latex Road just after 1 a.m. Thursday (12/16/21) morning. When Police arrived at the location, they were met outside by the victim and a small child. A Caddo Corporal entered the residence and encountered 34 year-old Jacob Seth Cannon who had barricaded himself in a bedroom. She attempted to speak with Cannon and also smelled an accelerant inside the home. Cannon then threw an accelerant at the Corporal and threatened to light himself and her on fire.

MOORINGSPORT, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO