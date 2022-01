Very little is left to the imagination when it comes to Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 series. A mountain of leaks over the past few months has revealed pretty much everything you need to know about the upcoming phones. But as we get closer to their official unveiling, new bits of information keep coming. The latest we have is from reputable leaker Ice Universe who claims that Samsung has significantly improved the thermal management capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra as compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

