Oil steadied as investors weighed mixed demand signals and trading volumes thinned moving into the holiday period. Futures in New York traded just below $72 a barrel after rallying on Tuesday with other financial assets. An energy crunch in Europe and an industry report that pointed to another decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles added to bullish sentiment for oil. However, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has continued to hang over the market, despite not having a big impact on consumption so far.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO