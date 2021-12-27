ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Image: “Cream always rises” – Ben Chilwell sends Instagram message to Romelu Lukaku

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis group of Chelsea players are always so quick to offer public support and praise to each other and it’s amazing to see. Team spirit seems to be high in the group since Thomas Tuchel...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku’s comments were unprofessional and detrimental

Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea was something straight out of a movie script. The Belgian who dreamed of lighting up Stamford Bridge as a youngster made his long-awaited return to his boyhood club this summer when the Blues spent £97 million to sign him from Inter Milan. The club-record signing was meant to elevate Chelsea into the upper echelons of English and European football, but things have not gone according to plan in the first four months. Another COVID-19 outbreak across the globe and a plethora of injury issues have seen the Blues fall from grace over the last few weeks. They went from top of the Premier League to eight points behind Manchester City in the blink of an eye and a last-minute Zenit equalizer saw Chelsea finish second in Group H after controlling its own destiny heading into the final UCL matchday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel admits ‘noise’ following Romelu Lukaku interview is not helpful

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea are frustrated after Romelu Lukaku revealed his dissatisfaction with his Stamford Bridge situation. The “surprised” Chelsea boss admitted he would sit down with Belgium striker Lukaku to thrash out a way forward but insisted he does not see any problem with the £98million club-record summer signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Si Dan Talk Chelsea#Daily Newsletters#Belgian#Eli Helenek
ESPN

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku 'not happy with situation' at club

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said he is unhappy with manager Thomas Tuchel's system while also admitting he would like to return to Serie A side Inter Milan at some point in his career. Lukaku left Inter in August and returned to Chelsea for a second stint in a deal worth...
MLS
FanSided

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said nothing of note in his interview

The recently released interview with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed some words that were said that have thrown the fanbase into turmoil. The Blues are at a point right now where the fans are desperate to blame someone, anyone, as we’ve seen in the hours since the 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday evening. Chelsea fans are a delicate fanbase who are very easy to convince and often very difficult to reason with.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp's comments came as Southampton's Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Sunday was postponed due to Covid cases in the visitors' camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Not even Romelu Lukaku can save Chelsea from itself

Romelu Lukaku’s introduction into the team was supposed to represent the final piece of the puzzle that Chelsea needed to fight for the Premier League title. He was supposed to catapult the reigning Champions League winners into the upper echelons of European football, turning them into a consistent juggernaut comparable to Manchester City. However, he’s nothing more than the duct tape holding a broken team together with every last fiber in his body at this moment in time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘not happy’ with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and hints at eventual Inter ‘return’

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has given Italian outlet Sky Sport an interview in which he reveals he is not entirely pleased with manager Thomas Tuchel’s approach and wants an eventual return to Inter Milan.The full interview is due to air on New Year’s Eve, but a preview has been released in which the 28-year-old explains how an apparent change in tactics means his transfer to Stamford Bridge has not gone as expected.“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation [at...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy