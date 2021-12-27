Image: “Cream always rises” – Ben Chilwell sends Instagram message to Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea was something straight out of a movie script. The Belgian who dreamed of lighting up Stamford Bridge as a youngster made his long-awaited return to his boyhood club this summer when the Blues spent £97 million to sign him from Inter Milan. The club-record signing was meant to elevate Chelsea into the upper echelons of English and European football, but things have not gone according to plan in the first four months. Another COVID-19 outbreak across the globe and a plethora of injury issues have seen the Blues fall from grace over the last few weeks. They went from top of the Premier League to eight points behind Manchester City in the blink of an eye and a last-minute Zenit equalizer saw Chelsea finish second in Group H after controlling its own destiny heading into the final UCL matchday.

