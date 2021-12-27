ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Motormouth: Locked tires

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I went to Costco to get snow tires. While I was waiting, I was told they could not remove my wheels because the key for the locking lug nuts was missing. I went to the Honda dealer who had rotated my tires four weeks ago for advice. I was told...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Motormouth: So where's the battery in my hybrid?

Q: Wife had a 2010 Prius and we got stranded twice and needed a new starting battery. She now has a 2018 Kia Niro hybrid and I want to replace the starting battery but can’t get an answer from Kia customer service or several dealers as to if the Niro hybrid even has a starting battery. If it doesn’t have one, what starts the gas engine?
CARS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Tips before buying new tires

Though vehicles can’t function without them, tires are something few drivers think about until something goes wrong. A roadside flat tire or a tire rotation recommendation from a mechanic during a routine oil change appointment may be the only time many drivers give much thought to their tires. That no doubt leads to some confusion about what to do when tires inevitably need to be replaced.
CARS
nny360.com

Motormouth: Turn signal on, headlight off?

Q: I’ve noticed on a number of cars that when the front turn signal is on, the headlight on that side is off. Is that a new feature and why have the light turn off?. R.S., Buffalo Grove, Ill. A: What you’re seeing is sort of an optical illusion....
CARS
Tire Review

Customer Conversations: The Winter Tire Sale

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how you can best answer your customer’s questions on winter tires from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media. If you live in the Southern U.S., you may not even sell winter tires. But your neighbors up north probably do and they’re faced with questions from customers every year about winter tires. So, for customers who are on the fence about getting them, how can you best communicate the benefits of having a dedicated winter tire? Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how you can best answer your customer’s questions from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
gmauthority.com

Drunk Driver In Chevette Lands On Roof Of Chevy Camaro: Video

A dramatic Christmas Day crash in Brazil between an out-of-control Chevy Chevette and a Chevy Camaro Convertible was captured on a local pizzeria’s security cameras and is now being circulated online. According to the original uploader of this rather ridiculous clip, which was filmed in Ribeirão das Neves in...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Tires#Winter Tires#Vehicles#C K#Toyota#Tpms
CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
Tire Review

Recall Announced for Some Sailun Tire Americas Products

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that Sailun Tire Americas, Inc. is recalling certain Sailun, RoadX, Blacklion, Blackhawk, and Ironhead brand tires, sizes ST235/80R16 and ST235/85R16 with DOT codes 2020 through 4120. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tires may experience a belt separation. Belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA says. Sailun will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in December 2021. For more information, contact Sailun customer service at 1-844-281-9696, the company said.
CARS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Costco
CBS Minnesota

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold Temperatures

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday. Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers. “With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” he said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
The Next Web

Could electric velomobiles change micromobility? Meet the Kinner Car

If you’re a fan of velomobiles and love the retro style, then I think you’ll find the Kinner Car intriguing — and not just because of its hybrid car-bike nature. While the Kinner is described as a primarily human-powered vehicle, you’ll still get electrical assistance. Still...
CARS
News4Jax.com

Hundreds of tires dumped on vacant property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local property manager says he found hundreds of tires dumped on vacant land he oversees — tires that piled more than 5 feet high, according to Danny McClain. McClain has managed the abandoned marina on Trout River Drive for years. He said he found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS DFW

Freezing Temps Are Coming; It’s Time To Winterize Your Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We may have just had the warmest Christmas day on record, but that’s surely going to change into the new year. Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, and aside from grabbing a coat, experts say there’s some things you should do to winterize your home. “It comes out of nowhere. One day you’re in flip flops and shorts, and the next day you’re looking for your ski gear!” said David Crow, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. He says the first thing you should do is disconnect your outside water hoses and wrap them up with towels...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy