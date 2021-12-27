Motormouth: Locked tires

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how you can best answer your customer’s questions on winter tires from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media. If you live in the Southern U.S., you may not even sell winter tires. But your neighbors up north probably do and they’re faced with questions from customers every year about winter tires. So, for customers who are on the fence about getting them, how can you best communicate the benefits of having a dedicated winter tire? Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how you can best answer your customer’s questions from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO