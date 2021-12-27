ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swissmedic approves Roche’s Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved Ronapreve, an antibody...

MarketWatch

U.K. approves Pfizer oral antiviral Paxlovid for COVID-19

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it's approved Pfizer's Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The regulator last month had approved Merck's Lagevrio. The regulator said it is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness. "We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
WORLD
The Independent

Fall in proportion of Covid hospital patients primarily treated for the virus

The proportion of Covid-19 patients being treated primarily for the virus in England’s hospitals has dropped slightly, new figures show.Data from NHS England published on Friday, shows that, of the 8,321 patients with coronavirus in NHS acute hospital trusts in England on December 28, 5,578 (67%) were being treated primarily for Covid This is down from 71% a week earlier and 74% at the start of December.But the number being treated primarily for coronavirus is still rising – up 26% from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 on December 28.The statistics also show that the number of patients with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

COVID patients in English hospital beds up nearly 10% overnight

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of patients with COVID-19 occupying beds in English hospitals rose to 11,452, official data from NHS England showed on Thursday, up by 990 from a day earlier. The number has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week, the figures showed. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Roche Bags FDA Approval for its COVID-19 At-Home Test

The at-home COVID-19 rapid test developed by Swiss multinational healthcare company Roche Holdings (RHHVF) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Roche delivers personalized healthcare solutions backed by combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, along with growing capabilities in data-driven medical insights. At-Home COVID-19 Rapid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA

(Reuters) - Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14. The test, which uses a anterior nasal swab sample, is “able to produce accurate,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

FDA Authorises Pfizer Pills for Treating High-risks Covid-19 Patients

Pfizer pill has got approval from The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating Covid-19 patients effectively. The pills gained authorization on Wednesday and were considered to be safe. As FDA authorizes these pills, they will be soon available in the market for the public. Moreover, this can be...
INDUSTRY
Nursing Times

Call for caution over plans to treat more Covid-19 patients at home

Community nursing leaders have responded to new national plans in England to urgently increase the number of Covid-19 patients who are treated at home on “virtual wards”. NHS England has set a new target for a “minimum” of 15% of would-be hospital patients with Covid-19 to be looked after at home instead by 31 December 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
eastcountymagazine.org

FDA APPROVES AT-HOME PILL TO TREAT COVID-19: FIRST SUPPLIES TO REACH SAN DIEGO NEXT WEEK

December 23, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for two new oral anti-viral medications – the first COVID-19 oral medications for home use. However, the County warns in a press release today, “Supplies of these medications will initially be very limited and San Diegans should continue to mask up this holiday season to prevent infection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFVS12

SIH shares omicron update, how they are treating sick COVID-19 patients

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases numbers are climbing in southern Illinois and medical experts expect the trend to continue after the holidays. On Wednesday, December 22, we learned more about the omicron variant and how SIH medical is treating their COVID-19 patients. ”I thought we were maybe done with...
CARTERVILLE, IL
Reuters

Philippines approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

MANILA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N)COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Could More Effectively Treat Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Pneumonia

A proof-of-concept trial has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. A proof-of-concept trial led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The CATALYST trial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Roche receives CE mark for saliva-based COVID-19 test

The company continues to develop testing options that deliver accurate detection and correctly identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations to help patients and healthcare providers manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Roche today announced that its cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE mark for the use of saliva samples in the detection of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

