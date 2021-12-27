Mike Angelo Covers L’Officiel Hommes Thailand January 2022 Issue

Vogue Singapore features K-pop sensation BTS on the cover of their January February 2022 Grace edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Eunyoung Sohn, with set design from Seoyun Choi, Ahyoung Kim, adn Yehee Son. Beauty is work of hair stylists Heungkwon Baek, Mujin Choi, Som Han, Haein Jang, and Naeju Park, and makeup artists Sino Choi, Dareum Kim, and Jihyun Kim. For the cover BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton Men‘s Spring Summer 2022 Collection.
