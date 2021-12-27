SERIOUSLY INJURED in an AUTO A...

Six people have been injured after a car and lorry collided on the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester.The crash occurred around 7.30 on Sunday evening between junctions 16 and 17.Firefighters were called to rescue one woman who had serious injuries and had to be cut outside of her car as she was trapped inside the vehicle.Five other people were confirmed by Greater Manchester Police as having more minor injuries.The motorway remained shut to traffic into Monday morning, with fire, ambulance and police and traffic officers all remaining on the scene.National Highways, who manage the road, have warned drivers of delays...

