ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

SERIOUSLY INJURED in an AUTO A...

Dalton Daily Citizen
 5 days ago

SERIOUSLY INJURED in an AUTO ACCIDENT? Let us fight for you! Our network...

marketplace.daltondailycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Edwards woman seriously injured in Benton County accident

BENTON COUNTY – An Edwards woman was seriously injured in a crash in Benton County this afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Poorboy Road west of Highway M happened as a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Brandalynn Harris traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.
MISSOURI STATE
abc57.com

One person seriously injured in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 8:07 p.m., first responders were called to a crash on S. 11th Street near Bertrand Road in Niles Township. According to the investigation, a 60-year-old Niles...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight For You#Tails#Puppies#Accident
BBC

Scooter crash Torpoint leaves woman seriously injured

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash while she driving a scooter. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 14:40 (GMT) on Sunday on Trevorder Road in Torpoint, south-east Cornwall, Police said. The scooter rider was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth. Firearms officers attended as well as local officers, who...
ACCIDENTS
ourquadcities.com

Two people seriously injured in Sunday accident in Muscatine County

Two individuals were seriously injured in an accident Sunday (Dec. 19) evening in rural Muscatine County. Muscatine County Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Moscow Road at approximately 7:42 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Monday. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver, who had been ejected, and a passenger that was still trapped in the vehicle.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
wfxl.com

One killed, one seriously injured after single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of of a 20-year-old Sunday morning in Albany. Albany police responded to the 2700 block of Meredyth Drive Sunday morning just before 7 a.m. Police say that a 2012 Toyota Scion, driven by 20-year-old Cecil Ashley Gibbs III, was traveling west on Meredyth Drive.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q 96.1

House Explosion Seriously Injures 35-Year-Old Man, Auburn, Maine

A 35-year-old Auburn, Maine man was seriously injured Sunday evening in a house explosion at 53 Broadview Avenue. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, December 19. The fire...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

M60 re-opened after six injured in serious crash near Manchester

Six people have been injured after a car and lorry collided on the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester.The crash occurred around 7.30 on Sunday evening between junctions 16 and 17.Firefighters were called to rescue one woman who had serious injuries and had to be cut outside of her car as she was trapped inside the vehicle.Five other people were confirmed by Greater Manchester Police as having more minor injuries.The motorway remained shut to traffic into Monday morning, with fire, ambulance and police and traffic officers all remaining on the scene.National Highways, who manage the road, have warned drivers of delays...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Press

1 woman killed, another seriously injured in Isle of Wight crash

One woman was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Isle of Wight. Virginia State police were called to the crash, located on Smith Neck Road and east of Reynolds Drive, at 7:27 a.m. Police said the driver of a 2016 Honda CR-V was driving west on the road and crossed into traffic going the other direction. The driver, a 63-year-old woman, hit a 2013 ...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
klkntv.com

Serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker injures five people

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Lincoln Police are currently on scene of a serious crash near 33rd & Cornhusker. LPD tweeted that the extent of the crash forced them to shut down the eastbound lanes of Cornhusker from State Fair Park drive to 33rd. Officials told Channel 8 that three cars were involved...
LINCOLN, NE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Wyandotte woman seriously injured in vehicle/pedestrian accident

A 59-year-old Wyandotte woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car on Christmas Eve. The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. Friday, in the 1000 block of Ford Avenue (North Line Road). The driver, a 68-year-old Detroit man, was traveling west on the road when the collision occurred.
WYANDOTTE, MI
US News and World Report

Driver Seriously Injured in Crash While Fleeing Trooper

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A car driver is hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle crashed while fleeing a Nebraska state trooper. KETV-TV reports that the accident happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. A trooper saw a sedan without license plates and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Insider

David Diamante Seriously Injured Following Motorcycle Wreck

Prior to just about every Matchroom Boxing event, David Diamante strolls his way to the center of the ring, grabs a microphone, and introduces each fighter. While his saying “the fight starts now” has become one of the more recognizable phrases in all of boxing, it will now become something that rings true in his personal life.
BROOKLYN, NY
KCBD

LPD: one seriously injured after central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a call in central Lubbock Friday afternoon, where one person has been reported with serious injuries. Police were called to 24th Street and Avenue M, just after 3 p.m. One person, a male, was reported with serious injuries. He has not yet been identified.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy