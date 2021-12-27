‘Yellowstone’ Pits John Against Beth in the Most Emotional Scene of Season 4 (RECAP)

If anyone ever said that life was fair, they were either lying or they didn’t know what they were talking about. The Dutton family is continuing to go their own way in this current episode, but unfortunately for Beth, life just took a huge turn that she wasn’t expecting. Her machinations with Summer have blown up in her face as the activist not only called John into the prison where she’s being held and threatened with a life sentence, but she dimed out Beth without any prompting, making it clear that John had no idea what his daughter had done. The confrontation that was bound to come after was big enough that Rip wanted no part of it, and as a result, he and Carter made their way to the bunkhouse so that John and Beth could have it out. Of course, the end of the conversation wasn’t quite what Beth had been hoping to hear, especially since she’d never expected to hear her father’s disappointment aimed at her. In all the time she’s been fighting to keep her father’s legacy alive, it would appear that she forgot, accidentally or on purpose, what it meant to fight with some measure of dignity.

