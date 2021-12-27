Ferrari signs deal with tech firm Velas to create digital products for fans

Just 349 sought-after Ferrari F50s were delivered to collectors between 1995 and 1997. Now, one such rarity is looking for a new owner. The Prancing Horse in question, which was the 144th example to leave the marque’s factory in Maranello, Italy, has just been listed for private sale on RM Sotheby’s for €3.6 million (approximately $4 million at the current exchange rate). To recap, Ferrari introduced the two-seater sports car to commemorate its 50th anniversary in 1996. As the successor to the F40, the F50 combined elements of Ferrari’s track beasts and Formula 1 racing expertise. Under the hood, it was fitted...

BUYING CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO