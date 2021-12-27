Swissmedic approves Roche’s Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant,...
The proportion of Covid-19 patients being treated primarily for the virus in England’s hospitals has dropped slightly, new figures show.Data from NHS England published on Friday, shows that, of the 8,321 patients with coronavirus in NHS acute hospital trusts in England on December 28, 5,578 (67%) were being treated primarily for Covid This is down from 71% a week earlier and 74% at the start of December.But the number being treated primarily for coronavirus is still rising – up 26% from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 on December 28.The statistics also show that the number of patients with...
(Reuters) – Ontario will from Friday shorten the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to five days from the onset of symptoms, the Canadian province’s chief medical officer said on Thursday. Ontario residents, with proper masking and physical distancing, would be allowed to stop isolating after five...
Scientists believe that Pfizer's novel antimicrobial capsules against Covid-19 might not be convenient for everybody, and could be fatal when combined with other prescription drugs. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially recognized Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for urgent use among those with mild cases Covid-19, and are more probable...
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – Healthcare unions are opposing Quebec’s decision to allow some asymptomatic workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job, even as an infectious disease specialist warned more Canadian provinces may be forced into similar steps as Omicron surges. Quebec said on Tuesday it had...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported...
A handful of Myanmar nurses hiding from the junta have been running makeshift clinics to treat Covid patients and resistance fighters with medicine smuggled past military checkpoints. "Burmese military check everyone at their gates and arrest people they find carrying medicines," said Hla Aung, another nurse working at the clinic whose name has been changed to protect her identity.
Despite the fact that this is a merry period, the new Omicron variant has ruined the festive season so much that numerous airlines had to cancel thousands of flights globally as the pandemic heads on to its third year. But that isn’t the point. Roche on Friday announced that the...
Pfizer pill has got approval from The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating Covid-19 patients effectively. The pills gained authorization on Wednesday and were considered to be safe. As FDA authorizes these pills, they will be soon available in the market for the public. Moreover, this can be...
(WISH) — The Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Roche’s COVID-19 At-Home Test in an effort to expand the public’s access to rapid self-testing options, Roche announced Friday. The test uses a nasal swab sample and provides results within 20 minutes for COVID-19...
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of millions. That’s how many rapid COVID-19 tests Indianapolis-based Roche Diagnostics plans to make, now that they have the green light from the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted emergency use authorization Friday for an at-home COVID-19 test developed by Roche. The test is...
An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
Community nursing leaders have responded to new national plans in England to urgently increase the number of Covid-19 patients who are treated at home on “virtual wards”. NHS England has set a new target for a “minimum” of 15% of would-be hospital patients with Covid-19 to be looked after at home instead by 31 December 2021.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases numbers are climbing in southern Illinois and medical experts expect the trend to continue after the holidays. On Wednesday, December 22, we learned more about the omicron variant and how SIH medical is treating their COVID-19 patients. ”I thought we were maybe done with...
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children...
The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) variation for Gilead Sciences’ antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) to include adult Covid-19 patients who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at greater disease progression risk. A nucleotide analog discovered by Gilead, Veklury is the standard of...
WASHINGTON, DC -- An at-home treatment for COVID-19 that can prevent serious illness was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, offering a note of optimism for the future of the pandemic as the world faces the omicron variant. When taken early, Pfizer's pill was 89% effective at...
