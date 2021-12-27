ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Swissmedic approves Roche’s Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 4 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved Ronapreve, an antibody...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fall in proportion of Covid hospital patients primarily treated for the virus

The proportion of Covid-19 patients being treated primarily for the virus in England’s hospitals has dropped slightly, new figures show.Data from NHS England published on Friday, shows that, of the 8,321 patients with coronavirus in NHS acute hospital trusts in England on December 28, 5,578 (67%) were being treated primarily for Covid This is down from 71% a week earlier and 74% at the start of December.But the number being treated primarily for coronavirus is still rising – up 26% from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 on December 28.The statistics also show that the number of patients with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Zurich#Reuters#Regeneron#Omicron
WNCY

Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
WORLD
WNCY

Italy reports 142 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Indonesia detects local Omicron case – health official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

A handful of Myanmar nurses hiding from the junta have been running makeshift clinics to treat Covid patients and resistance fighters with medicine smuggled past military checkpoints. "Burmese military check everyone at their gates and arrest people they find carrying medicines," said Hla Aung, another nurse working at the clinic whose name has been changed to protect her identity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
brumpost.com

FDA approves the usage of Roche’s rapid at-home COVID-19 test kit

Despite the fact that this is a merry period, the new Omicron variant has ruined the festive season so much that numerous airlines had to cancel thousands of flights globally as the pandemic heads on to its third year. But that isn’t the point. Roche on Friday announced that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

FDA Authorises Pfizer Pills for Treating High-risks Covid-19 Patients

Pfizer pill has got approval from The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating Covid-19 patients effectively. The pills gained authorization on Wednesday and were considered to be safe. As FDA authorizes these pills, they will be soon available in the market for the public. Moreover, this can be...
INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization

(WISH) — The Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Roche’s COVID-19 At-Home Test in an effort to expand the public’s access to rapid self-testing options, Roche announced Friday. The test uses a nasal swab sample and provides results within 20 minutes for COVID-19...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

Call for caution over plans to treat more Covid-19 patients at home

Community nursing leaders have responded to new national plans in England to urgently increase the number of Covid-19 patients who are treated at home on “virtual wards”. NHS England has set a new target for a “minimum” of 15% of would-be hospital patients with Covid-19 to be looked after at home instead by 31 December 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
KFVS12

SIH shares omicron update, how they are treating sick COVID-19 patients

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases numbers are climbing in southern Illinois and medical experts expect the trend to continue after the holidays. On Wednesday, December 22, we learned more about the omicron variant and how SIH medical is treating their COVID-19 patients. ”I thought we were maybe done with...
CARTERVILLE, IL
US News and World Report

Philippines Approves Merck's COVID-19 Pill for At-Risk Patients

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC expands indication for Gilead’s Veklury to treat Covid-19 patients

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) variation for Gilead Sciences’ antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) to include adult Covid-19 patients who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at greater disease progression risk. A nucleotide analog discovered by Gilead, Veklury is the standard of...
INDUSTRY
KVIA

FDA approves first at-home treatment pill to treat Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC -- An at-home treatment for COVID-19 that can prevent serious illness was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, offering a note of optimism for the future of the pandemic as the world faces the omicron variant. When taken early, Pfizer's pill was 89% effective at...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy