Swissmedic approves Roche’s Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

The proportion of Covid-19 patients being treated primarily for the virus in England’s hospitals has dropped slightly, new figures show.Data from NHS England published on Friday, shows that, of the 8,321 patients with coronavirus in NHS acute hospital trusts in England on December 28, 5,578 (67%) were being treated primarily for Covid This is down from 71% a week earlier and 74% at the start of December.But the number being treated primarily for coronavirus is still rising – up 26% from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 on December 28.The statistics also show that the number of patients with...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO