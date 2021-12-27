ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Re: No peer certificate found error

By ajayupadhyay
vmware.com
 4 days ago

When I connect my esxi host by remote location give no peer certificate found. How you are connecting to esxi host? is it via ssh or...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
msudenver.edu

Proactive Accessibility Certification

For those who are looking to dive deeper into their knowledge and skills around accessibility, we offer a series of workshops with the intention of providing attendees with basic topics covering topics such as the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA), web & social media accessibility, and more. The ACCP...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Re: Error starting Virtual Machine

I just purchase a license of WorkStation Player 16, and, over Windows 11, ir crashes at start. The log file is attached. Thanks very much for your help. Hi, do you have the wsl and hyper-v components active on windows 11?. There is the following discussion in the forum that...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Mobile#Moderator
vmware.com

Re: Error Message on NSX-t 3

I have theses errors message on my nsx-t from today but I don't know how can I solve it. 1/ Failed to fetch System details. Please contact the administrator. Error: {1}. 2/ Logical Router list failed: Index out of sync, please resync via 'start search resync manager'. Thank you regards,
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Mouse trouble in Horizon client for mac 2111

When using the Horizon client for mac 2111 to connect to a Ubuntu 20.04 desktop, running Horizon agent 7.13.1, there are a couple of mouse functions that stops working:. - The scroll wheel doesn´t do anything inside the Linux Desktop. - The extra buttons that are programmed to do...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

Backup software recommendations for a small business

This will be a single vSphere host environment backing up 2 Windows Server 2022 hosts; one DC and File server, and the other running MSSQL in a small business environment. The current bare-metal SBS 2008 server uses EMC/StorageCraft ShadowProtect which backs up to a 4TB mirror that people swap drives in and out of for offside and it rebuilds the mirror. ShadowProtect can also do incrementals across the Internet too. They do have great support, I can't fault them on that. However, when install a new system is when to stick one's head up and see what else is out there. I see a lot of products out there now besides StorageCraft's ShadowProtect such as NAKIVO, VEEAM, etc. I'm interested in the ones you've tried and why you settled on the one you did or which you wished you had gone with.
SMALL BUSINESS
vmware.com

Losing NAT network connectivity

Fusion on Apple Silicon Tech Preview , Mac mini M1 (2020), macOS Monterey 12.1. Wifi networking. From time to time with the Tech Preview, I'm losing connectivity to the "outside world" when using NAT networking. I find this happens most often when I'm creating and deleting virtual machines that use NAT networking.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Workstation Pop!_OS 21.10 problem

I update system and VMware Workstation not working anymore in Pop!_OS 21.10. Worked fine before update. Before you can run VMware, several modules must be compiled and loaded into the running kernel. 2 Replies. Visitor. I have the same problem and I cannot perform my work as a result. I've...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

GitHub installed in AppVolumes?

Has anyone been able to install GitHub into AppVolumes? Is there a walkthrough somewhere? Maybe even one for just a base image install?. Our question stems from the per user install. We're not sure how to install for the active user, what ever user that may be that has logged into the VM.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Alsa sound. Device or resource busy.

Firstly sorry that my Linux skills are a little lacking and if I have not provided enough information please ask for it and treat me as the newbie I am. I've been through a bunch of new and old posts on the issue trying them without success. I'm running Pro...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: VROPs Mark VM as Oversized VM

How does vrops calculate the workload of the vm so that it marks the vm as an oversized vm? Is it due to 100% resource load in a given time? any calculation reference?. Rightsizing recommendations are based on the projected demand in the future. Time Remaining Score Threshold controls how large of a range of the projection in the future to use when determining the recommended size.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere 6.5 powercli OSCustomizationSpec 2nd IP

I am deploying several Linux vm's using PowerCli, OSCustomizationSpec, a template and a csv file. The template is off another vm that has only 1 nic. I am able to create the new vm's and change their IP, submask and gateway successfully. The csv file headers are the following:. Name,Cluster,Template,Customization,IP,SubnetMask,DefaultGateway.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Horizon 8 Certificate Revocation Checking

We are running Horizon 8 Connection Servers and have enabled certificate revocation checking in the locked.properties file. What we are seeing, and it may be unrelated, is that after a period of time the Connection Servers run into a OutOfMemory: JAVA heap space error. We end up having to reboot the server to clear the error as it prevents customer access to VM sessions and admin session on the Web Console (basically kills authentication). We have a SR open, but we can't send the hprof files (security won't allow it). We have looked at the memory dumps and our tool shows the possible memory leaks as x509CRL (various org.bouncycastle.asn1.DERS* threads) and also mentions certificate revocation thread/attempts. While we are working with VMware Engineers, we want to test setting the revocation CRL URL, in the locked.properties, to a local file. However, our smart cards/customer tokens are cut from multiple Root CAs so we have multiple CRL URLs to check. We can't find any mention of being able to define multiple URLs using the locked.properties, so we have it currently set (default) to use the smart card/token certificate CRL information (not local to our site but reachable).
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Insufficient Space on datatore Error

I keep getting this error as I'm trying to increase a hard disk size of a VM from 825GB to 860GB (so a 35GB increase) and there is at least about 85GB available space but each time I'm getting a "Failed to reconfigure virtual machine IIVS-DC. Insufficient disk space on datastore ''" error. Seeing if this is a common issue or where I can go to.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

[vRO 8.6.1] - Cannot add new node

We have a cluster with 3 nodes on the same vlan. We try to remove one node of this cluster to add a new node from another vlan on an other datacenter. - Update custom certificate with new SAN for the future new node : vracli certificate ingress --sha256 7431e5f4c3xxxxxxxx --set vrodit_my_certificate.pem.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMWare Tools make my VMWare Workstation is so slow.

I have installed a virtual macOS 10.15.7 on VMWare 16.2.1. Everything is OK until I installed VMWare Tools to fix screen resolution like normal. Weirdly is, when I resize the VMWare's window smaller, it reaches a size that the Mac doesn't have any problems, it's smooth. Bigger than that size, or even I enter to full-screen mode, it becomes laggy, late responses for both my virtual Mac and my main Window 10.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Does Fusion support Bluetooth Low Energy protocols?

If you mean the “Share Bluetooth device with Windows” enabled/checked, it looks like does not support BLE. The Generic Bluetooth Adapter in a Windows VM in Fusion show LMP 4.256. That means it supports the Bluetooth 2.1 specification. BLE would require Bluetooth 4.0 or newer. https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/what-bluetooth-version-is-on-my-pc-f5d4cff7-c00d-337b-a6... If you...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy