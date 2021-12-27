Słów Network Speed to NFS - ESXi7 - Mac mini 2012

The usual clear benefits to having a compact desktop, especially one that’s practically pocket-size like Beelink’s GK Mini: space savings of course, but also low noise and less cable clutter. Beelink's tiny PC (starts at $299; $319 as tested) is easily hidden behind displays or desks. Even sitting on your desk, it takes up so little space that it's hard to see how it could get in the way. The small size and low, low price present a significant downside, however: Despite having an unusually generous 8GB of RAM, the GK Mini is also markedly sluggish for most tasks. If you’re looking for a solution for digital signage or a low-end system for an information kiosk, the GK Mini is a good, cheap option. But despite the attractive price for a fully configured desktop, a budget laptop will be a better value for most everyday tasks.

