Słów Network Speed to NFS - ESXi7 - Mac mini 2012

By Ldnjak
vmware.com
 4 days ago

ESXi 7 U2 - Mac mini 2012 connected via Gbit to Gbit switch which is in turn connected...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

PC Magazine

Beelink GK Mini Review

The usual clear benefits to having a compact desktop, especially one that’s practically pocket-size like Beelink’s GK Mini: space savings of course, but also low noise and less cable clutter. Beelink's tiny PC (starts at $299; $319 as tested) is easily hidden behind displays or desks. Even sitting on your desk, it takes up so little space that it's hard to see how it could get in the way. The small size and low, low price present a significant downside, however: Despite having an unusually generous 8GB of RAM, the GK Mini is also markedly sluggish for most tasks. If you’re looking for a solution for digital signage or a low-end system for an information kiosk, the GK Mini is a good, cheap option. But despite the attractive price for a fully configured desktop, a budget laptop will be a better value for most everyday tasks.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Ghostly white M1 Mac mini centers a ‘sacrilegious’ sound machine [Setups]

If you look up “11.11” in the Slang Dictionary, it says, “If it’s 11:11, make a wish! Some people believe 11:11 is a magic number or lucky time of day, good for making a wish … or reaching cosmic enlightenment.” Well, if something’s enlightened, or at least en-whitened, it’s today’s Mac mini-based setup.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

Is a Used Mac mini Worth Buying?

The Mac mini is Apple's most affordable Mac. Small, compact, and offering just a few configurations, it's a basic computer for users with basic needs. This can make it unappealing compared to a powerful Mac Pro or attractive iMac, but a used Mac Mini has its perks. Is a Used...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Esxi using GPFS (Spectrum Scale) NFS-ganesha (nfs3)

VMware ESXi 6.5a hypervisor can mount an nfs3 volume using both the. native nfs-server and Spectrum Scale (GPFS) nfs-ganesha. When I register a VM (or create a new VM) using a nfs3 native-nfs3 nfs-server (ibmnfs) datastore, power on is successful. When I register the same VM using nfs3 nfs-ganesha (ibmces)...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Guide to using Xbox Series X, Series S online: Networking, fixing lag, slow download speeds, and more

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the fastest and most powerful Xbox consoles yet. For many games, though, this doesn't matter if your connection to the internet is tenuous or unreliable. In this Xbox Series X|S networking guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about connecting your console to the internet, ensuring your connection is smooth and consistent, and making the most of online multiplayer games. Follow these in-depth tips and tricks if you have any problems getting online.
VIDEO GAMES
vmware.com

Losing NAT network connectivity

Fusion on Apple Silicon Tech Preview , Mac mini M1 (2020), macOS Monterey 12.1. Wifi networking. From time to time with the Tech Preview, I'm losing connectivity to the "outside world" when using NAT networking. I find this happens most often when I'm creating and deleting virtual machines that use NAT networking.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Snapshot runaway, consolidation fails, 30TB NFS datastore 100%

Greetings. I have vsphere 6.7 essentials plus with two hosts and a NAS with 30TB datastore. I do use Veeam Backup and Replication, and the datastore of this VM is excluded from the backup policy. Nevertheless, it does all kinds of snaps and consolidation failing. Looking at some suggestions here, I created a snapshot then tried Delete All Snapshots (since it showed none in manager, but I have now 20 VMDK zombie farm) I also offloaded about 35% of datastore contents for consolidation overhead. It never finished, and to my surprise a few days later the datastore was 100% again.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Workstation Pop!_OS 21.10 problem

I update system and VMware Workstation not working anymore in Pop!_OS 21.10. Worked fine before update. Before you can run VMware, several modules must be compiled and loaded into the running kernel. 2 Replies. Visitor. I have the same problem and I cannot perform my work as a result. I've...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM Workstation 16.1->16.2.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 broke everything

I was annoyed to find shared VMs gone in 16, I was able to limp along and everything was fine until I "upgraded" and now I can't even create a VM. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "/home/ndavie/Documents/vmware/AME 21H1/vmware.log".
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

VMWare Tools make my VMWare Workstation is so slow.

I have installed a virtual macOS 10.15.7 on VMWare 16.2.1. Everything is OK until I installed VMWare Tools to fix screen resolution like normal. Weirdly is, when I resize the VMWare's window smaller, it reaches a size that the Mac doesn't have any problems, it's smooth. Bigger than that size, or even I enter to full-screen mode, it becomes laggy, late responses for both my virtual Mac and my main Window 10.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Set Up an NFS Mount on Rocky Linux 8

Network File System or NFS is a distributed file system protocol that allows remote hosts to mount file systems over a network and perform file operations on them as though they are mounted locally. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure the NFS Server and NFS Clients based on Rocky Linux 8.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Auto Virtual Machine order placement with additional IP

We have two physical rack servers with ESXi has been installed on each of them. We have also installed Vcenter server appliance on first ESXi . We now going to create a virtual machines/VPS on both ESXi through WHMCS. Our architecture is behind the NAT, that is both ESXi servers are having private IP subnets and are controlled by cisco firepower. We have NAT on firepower with public to private IP.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Alsa sound. Device or resource busy.

Firstly sorry that my Linux skills are a little lacking and if I have not provided enough information please ask for it and treat me as the newbie I am. I've been through a bunch of new and old posts on the issue trying them without success. I'm running Pro...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

a Ver of Esxi 7.x kills Int. dual SD Boot modules ?

Apologies that i dont know the Precise Name of them off hand . We use Dell R730's and R840's. They ALL have the Micro SD boot Modules installed rather than Raid drives - to Boot off of. They are just much easier than installing a Raid card and getting drives...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

[vRO 8.6.1] - Cannot add new node

We have a cluster with 3 nodes on the same vlan. We try to remove one node of this cluster to add a new node from another vlan on an other datacenter. - Update custom certificate with new SAN for the future new node : vracli certificate ingress --sha256 7431e5f4c3xxxxxxxx --set vrodit_my_certificate.pem.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Mouse trouble in Horizon client for mac 2111

When using the Horizon client for mac 2111 to connect to a Ubuntu 20.04 desktop, running Horizon agent 7.13.1, there are a couple of mouse functions that stops working:. - The scroll wheel doesn´t do anything inside the Linux Desktop. - The extra buttons that are programmed to do...
SOFTWARE

