Join the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 6-7:30 pm for a screening of the documentary film “Diversions”. Plaquemines Parish, located just south of New Orleans, runs the entire length of the Mississippi on both banks of the river. No area of the state has been more impacted by coastal land loss. The State of Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan calls for a sediment diversion to begin replenishing the marshlands, building back the land using its original creator: the river. Residents are divided over the plan. Some welcome the prospect of saving their homes, while many oyster farmers fear the diversions will destroy their oyster beds and their livelihood. This film travels through Plaquemines communities exploring the science of diversion and the dilemmas it creates. A discussion with the filmmaker will follow the screening.

