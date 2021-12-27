ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sunderland mum urges smokers to stub it out for New Year

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Walton is backing an online drive offering people the chance to sign up for online support with the Smoke Free app. The free app gives people support whenever they need it the most and can be downloaded with an eligible postcode within the North East and North Cumbria at...

www.sunderlandecho.com

The Guardian

UK woman has baby in hospital with ‘birth dog’ by her side

Allowing women to give birth in hospital with their pet dog by their side could ease their anxiety, one of the first women to use a “birth dog” has said. Charlotte Beard, 24, who suffers from non-epileptic seizures, was supported through her 50-hour labour by her aid pet Flump, who is trained to detect seizures before they happen.
PETS
BBC

Long Covid: 'I have to choose between walking and talking'

More than a million people in the UK are suffering from long Covid, with fears the number could rise due to the Omicron variant. Many patients say they only had a mild initial infection but it went on to ruin their health, social lives and finances. Jasmine Hayer, 32, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: One of the sickest patients home for Christmas

Andrew Watts was described as one of the sickest Covid patients that doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital had seen. The 40-year-old black cab driver from Bexley, south-east London, began feeling ill last Christmas and returned a positive lateral flow test result on Boxing Day. Mr Watts was admitted to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Sunderland#Smoking Ban#Quit Smoking#Tobacco Smoking#Quitting Smoking#Uk#Respiratory Consultant
BBC

‘The doctors came and I had to tell my father he was dying’

When Francesca Bussey's deaf father was admitted to hospital in 2019, she dropped everything to be available to sign for him. But is it always appropriate for relatives to interpret for their loved ones? And are we taking advantage of goodwill to cover for a shortfall in professional interpreting services?
HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died waiting for appointment, new figures show

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died in the past five years while waiting for an appointment to treat the problem, new figures from Public Health Scotland show.Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union described the figures as “shameful”.Chronic pain is defined in the report as a pain that continues for more than three months, even with medication or treatment.These are people who have tragically died in severe pain while desperately waiting for treatmentChief executive of Scotland in Union Pamela NashPeople passing away before getting an appointment at a pain clinic is one of 14 reasons why appointments are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: ICU nurse cried for two hours after shift

An ICU nurse who left her job has said the pressure of working on the ward during the Covid pandemic left her crying for two hours after her shift finished. Fern Osborne, 30, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said she would feel ill with anxiety when the time came to go to work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Parents urged to stop next generation of smokers

The call follows research which shows that children whose parents or carers smoke are four times as likely to take up using cigarettes themselves. Public Health England data shows 14.6% of the area's adults were smoking in 2020 – above the national average of 12.1%. The smokers include 12.5%...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sunderland Echo

Why there is no such place as Tyne and Wear

We might become irritated when some disc jockey has never heard of Botswana, but that’s about it for controversy. However, a recent edition managed to rattle an inordinate number of cages when it referred to Tyne and Wear as a “county”. Oooh. It is no more an...
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

The stories you read the most on the Sunderland Echo website in 2021

Our teams, while working from home, have been there throughout, bringing you all the latest news on Sunderland and the surrounding areas, from breaking news, sport and crime stories to lifestyle and retro content. In 2021, the Echo website received 50million page views – and here’s the top 10 most-read...
U.K.
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH

