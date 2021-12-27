Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
CHICAGO — There could be extra delays for thousands of travelers over Christmas weekend after major airlines canceled hundreds of flights, at least in part, because of COVID-19 cases among flight crews. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the...
Major US carrier Delta blames new Covid-19 cleaning rules for turning around plane that was halfway to Shanghai. Delta Air Lines halted service to Shanghai so suddenly that it turned back a flight from Seattle that was already halfway to China, reportedly leaving some passengers stranded with expiring Covid-19 tests and visas.
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had each canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers. Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it has canceled about 90....
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains. Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption.” The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room from three days. Cathay said earlier it would reduce its schedule of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 due to staff shortages.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (motto: Saving Lives, Protecting People) has been the leading source of information about combatting the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. It was the source of the initial 14-day isolation guidance from 2020 and the shorter, 10-day isolation period once vaccines started to roll out. Now, the CDC has shortened that recommendation to a mere five days.
More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year's holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts...
SYDNEY (AP) — New coronavirus infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the omicron variant and a recent relaxation of virus rules in Sydney and other areas. While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they haven’t reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks. And many cities are planning to go ahead with New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Authorities are expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.
Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is offering prayers for those who died during the pandemic, taking to video for the second straight year for his New Year’s greeting. Before the pandemic, the imperial palace in central Tokyo would open at the start of each year to cheering, flag-waving crowds. That has been canceled this year to curb coronavirus infections. Sitting before a bonsai tree with his wife Masako, Naruhito on Saturday praised and thanked doctors and other health care workers. Japan has recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19-related deaths, but the pace of deaths has fallen in recent months. He also voiced worries about the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Aircraft passengers are twice or even three times more likely to catch COVID-19 during a flight since the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to the top medical adviser to the world’s airlines.
JetBlue will cut about 1,280 flights from Dec. 30 through Jan. 13. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve due to bad weather and a wave of Covid-19 among flight crews. JetBlue said the schedule cuts will help avoid last-minute cancellations. JetBlue Airways is cutting more than 1,280...
