Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

 4 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Delta Air Lines says new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent...

AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
dallassun.com

Cleaning rules force US airline to turn back flight midair

Major US carrier Delta blames new Covid-19 cleaning rules for turning around plane that was halfway to Shanghai. Delta Air Lines halted service to Shanghai so suddenly that it turned back a flight from Seattle that was already halfway to China, reportedly leaving some passengers stranded with expiring Covid-19 tests and visas.
East Bay Times

As COVID spikes, United, Delta cancel dozens of flights

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had each canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers. Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it has canceled about 90....
wcn247.com

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains. Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption.” The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room from three days. Cathay said earlier it would reduce its schedule of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 due to staff shortages.
Jalopnik

CDC Shortens Covid Isolation Period Because Delta Airlines Asked Nicely

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (motto: Saving Lives, Protecting People) has been the leading source of information about combatting the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. It was the source of the initial 14-day isolation guidance from 2020 and the shorter, 10-day isolation period once vaccines started to roll out. Now, the CDC has shortened that recommendation to a mere five days.
Detroit News

Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year's holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts...
wcn247.com

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — New coronavirus infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the omicron variant and a recent relaxation of virus rules in Sydney and other areas. While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they haven’t reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks. And many cities are planning to go ahead with New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Authorities are expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
wcn247.com

Japan's emperor prays for pandemic dead in New Year message

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is offering prayers for those who died during the pandemic, taking to video for the second straight year for his New Year’s greeting. Before the pandemic, the imperial palace in central Tokyo would open at the start of each year to cheering, flag-waving crowds. That has been canceled this year to curb coronavirus infections. Sitting before a bonsai tree with his wife Masako, Naruhito on Saturday praised and thanked doctors and other health care workers. Japan has recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19-related deaths, but the pace of deaths has fallen in recent months. He also voiced worries about the fast-spreading omicron variant.
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
