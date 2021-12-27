Terrorvision at Bradford Nightrain

Taunton in Somerset has been identified as the UK’s top house price hotspot in 2021, with property values there increasing at more than three times the national average rate.Over the past year, average house prices in Taunton have increased by more than a fifth (21.8%), compared with a 6.2% increase across the UK generally, Halifax said.In cash terms, the average house price in Taunton, which has a range of independent shops and is surrounded by attractive countryside including the Quantock Hills, rose by £56,546 to £315,759.With its good links to the M4 and rural surroundings, the Wiltshire town of Chippenham...
