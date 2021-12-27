ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following A Classic Is Tough

By Tom King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. How tough is it to follow up one of the best albums of all time? We found out in late 1971 when Carole King released her 2nd LP of the year…”Music”. It, of course, was the follow up to...

