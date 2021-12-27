ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz play the Spurs, seek 4th straight victory

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Utah Jazz (23-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 8-13 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is ninth in the league shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Jock Landale shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the league scoring 47.9 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 128-126 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 24 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Mike Conley is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 49.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (back), Malik Fitts: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

