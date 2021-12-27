ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes visit the Sharks after overtime win

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-14-1, sixth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -245, Coyotes +196; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Arizona after the Coyotes took down Anaheim 6-5 in overtime.

The Sharks are 7-8-0 in Western Conference games. San Jose averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Coyotes are 2-7-0 against opponents from the Central. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 25.7 shots per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 29 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 22 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 13 assists. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Alex Galchenyuk: day to day (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19), Lawson Crouse: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

kion546.com

Goals come easy as Sharks top Coyotes 8-7 in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the first time since Dec. 16 amid a flurry of pandemic-related postponements and an extended NHL holiday break. Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and scored in the shootout. Lawson Crouse and Janis Moser each scored twice for the Coyotes, who hadn’t played since Dec. 17 and lost for the eighth time in 10 games.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 8-7 Shootout Loss to the Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes had not played since Dec. 17, so a little rust was expected Tuesday night against a San Jose Sharks team that had not played since Dec. 16. What followed, however, was a wild affair that featured 73 shots, 14 goals, 22 takeaways, and 13 giveaways. OK, fine....
NHL
Mercury News

Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL’s highest-scoring game this season

The Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both scored and goalie James Reimer didn’t allow a goal at the other end as the Sharks pulled out an 8-7 win at SAP Center in the highest-scoring game in the NHL this season.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Goals Came Easy For Sharks, Coyotes But San Jose Wins In SO, 8-7

SAN JOSE (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Coyotes @ Sharks Recap: What an Ugly Win

Kyle and JD review the most disappointing win of the season for the San Jose Sharks. We discuss how the Sharks were outplayed by the worst team in the league despite winning 8-7 in a shootout. We discuss the odd lines that the Sharks used and why Lane Pederson continues to get icetime (8:00). We finish by looking at if Bob Boughner should be on the hot seat (15:00), if this is the end for Brent Burns (17:00), and why looking ahead to the Draft might be the play for the San Jose Sharks (22:00).
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
NHL

Seven score for Sharks in shootout win against Coyotes

SAN JOSE -- Seven players scored for the San Jose Sharks in an 8-7 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center on Tuesday. Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Alexander Barabanov each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (16-14-1), who hadn't played since Dec. 16. James Reimer made 39 saves.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
eopsports.com

Flyers Stay Hot with Overtime Win

Ivan Provorov scored on a pretty goal at the 2:14 mark of the Overtime period to give Philadelphia a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening. Flyers stay hot with an overtime win. To The Action. Despite being heavily outplayed. James Van Riemsdyk converted a power-play goal that...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
