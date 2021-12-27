ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young and Atlanta host DeRozan and the Bulls

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Chicago Bulls (20-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Atlanta and Chicago hit the court. Young ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.3 points per game and DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-10 in conference games. Atlanta averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulls are 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 23.3 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeRozan is shooting 49.8% and averaging 26.7 points for the Bulls. Ball is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Wes Iwundu: out (health and safety protocols), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hamstring), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

