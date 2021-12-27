ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry and Jokic clash in Golden State-Denver matchup

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Denver Nuggets (16-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-6, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic meet when Golden State hosts Denver. Curry ranks second in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and Jokic ranks seventh in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets are 9-9 in Western Conference play. Denver is fifth in the league with 25.7 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 5.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Markus Howard
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Monte Morris
SFGate

Why did Lakers' LeBron James suggest Warriors are one of the NBA's only healthy teams?

As you may have seen, LeBron James recently provoked the ire of Golden State Warriors fans, along with pedants, scolds and objective reality fact-checkers. His crime? The following sentences, delivered after yet another frustrating Lakers loss: “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for our record. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think, like, Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out.” A rather quick, bafflingly untrue comment positing that the Warriors are fielding their full squad in the midst of the recent COVID-19 surge blasting through the NBA’s ranks.
NBA
NBC Sports

KD's reaction to Barclays Center crowd giving Steph MVP chants

The last time Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the same court, on Nov. 16, Curry wound up scoring 37 points and draining nine 3-pointers as his Warriors beat Durant's Brooklyn Nets by 18 points. That's when the MVP chants started raining down for Curry. But not at Chase Center...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
FanSided

Stephen Curry is so sick only Stephen Curry can break his 3-point records now

Steph Curry is such an absurdly talented shooter and it seems like his 3-point shooting records will stand for quite some time. Stephen Curry is a remarkable shooter. He’s a talented guard who has been a key figure in shaping the NBA and altering the way basketball is played in recent years. His skillset makes him dangerous from seemingly anywhere on the court and he keeps setting records that may not be matched by anyone for quite some time.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Game Between Warriors, Nuggets Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols Involving Denver Players

DENVER (CBS SF) – NBA officials announced that Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets in Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. In a statement made hours before tipoff, the league said the Nuggets did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed. A makeup date was not immediately announced. The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/GrxtY2ZzjU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 30, 2021 League officials did not specify which players have entered COVID-19 protocols. According to CBSSports.com, at least three Denver players, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji entered protocols Thursday. The two teams previously...
NBA
East Bay Times

Photos: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry hits 3,000th career 3-point basket

NBA history was made at the Chase Center before a packed house on Tuesday night as Stephen Curry hit his 3,000th 3-point basket. Curry entered Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with 2,999 career three-point field goals, but didn’t make No. 3,000 until launching the Warriors’ final attempt of the third quarter. The shot allowed Curry to match his NBA record and career-best streak of 157 games with at least one three-pointer, but the Warriors still opened the fourth quarter trailing by 13 points.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

701K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy