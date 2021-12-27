Montreal visits Tampa Bay on 3-game road skid

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -270, Canadiens +218; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Tampa Bay looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 14-5-2 in conference play. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

The Canadiens are 2-5-1 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the league. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with six total goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 14 goals and has 35 points. Victor Hedman has nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 18 points, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists. Jonathan Drouin has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Mike Hoffman: out (health protocols), Artturi Lehkonen: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.