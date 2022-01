The first time Joanna Vance did oxycontin she was 15 years old. “It was at home, with my grandmother, God rest her soul,” Vance says. The same year, she lost her dad to a fatal overdose on Thanksgiving Day. “My parents used drugs… Everybody used drugs, basically, around us. It was just kind of the culture — when all of the doctors were pushing all of the oxycontin, it flooded the coal towns.” Vance grew up in the mountains of West Virginia, in Boone County, where roughly a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, and where, every year,...

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO