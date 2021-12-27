Atlantic Starts Christmas Holiday Practice with Momentum

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys’ basketball team ramps up practice this week on the heels of a three-game winning streak. The Trojans closed out its pre-Christmas Holiday schedule with wins over Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, and Shenandoah.

Atlantic is now 2-4 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and 3-5 in all games. Head Coach Derek Hall says the focus is getting more consistent. “The Christmas break comes at a perfect time so we can reload, re-juice, and re-energize, get more things installed, and improve,” said Coach Hall.

Harlan leads the league with a 5-0 record, Denison-Schleswig is 4-1, Lewis Central, 3-1, and Creston is 2-1. Kuemper, 3-2, Clarinda, 3-3, Glenwood, 2-2, St. Albert 2-3, Atlantic, 2-4, Red Oak, 1-4, and Shenandoah is 0-6.

Atlantic hosts Glenwood on January 4.