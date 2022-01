Leading in-home care provider ends 2021 with over 50 U.S. locations representing 100 territories, anticipates record-setting results and national expansion in 2022. December 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // BURKBURNETT, TX - HomeWell Care Services, a leading national provider of non-medical in-home care, expects rapid growth in 2022 based on record-setting results in 2021, in which the company and its brand earned widespread industry recognition. Known for its innovative care programs that promote healthier and happier living wherever clients call home, HomeWell is poised to bring its services to new territories nationwide through its growing community of committed, engaged franchisees.

BURKBURNETT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO