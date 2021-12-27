ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ferrari signs deal with tech firm Velas to create digital products for fans

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ferrari has signed a multi-year accord with Swiss technology firm Velas Network to create digital content for its fans, the luxury sports car maker said on Monday. From next season,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ferrari chief defends Michael Masi after Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 title controversy

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has defended FIA race director Michael Masi after his controversial safety car call at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost Lewis Hamilton the Formula 1 world championship.Masi took the unprecedented decision to only allow some lapped cars — those separating leader Hamilton and second-placed title rival Max Verstappen — to un-lap themselves behind the safety car before one final lap of racing to the chequered flag. With the Red Bull driver now right behind Hamilton on fresh soft tyres and the Mercedes on heavily worn hards, the Dutchman was effectively gifted...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

China’s Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo

(Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a small stake in Britain’s Monzo as part of a fundraising, the digital bank said on Friday, just weeks after it fetched a valuation of $4.5 billion. Monzo did not disclose details of Tencent’s stake,...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

A Rare, Mint-Condition Ferrari F50 Could Be Yours for $4 Million

Just 349 sought-after Ferrari F50s were delivered to collectors between 1995 and 1997. Now, one such rarity is looking for a new owner. The Prancing Horse in question, which was the 144th example to leave the marque’s factory in Maranello, Italy, has just been listed for private sale on RM Sotheby’s for €3.6 million (approximately $4 million at the current exchange rate). To recap, Ferrari introduced the two-seater sports car to commemorate its 50th anniversary in 1996. As the successor to the F40, the F50 combined elements of Ferrari’s track beasts and Formula 1 racing expertise. Under the hood, it was fitted...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Digital Assets#Digital Art#Vehicles#Reuters#Swiss#Velas Network#Title Sponsor#Fia
The Independent

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner expect Formula 1 fightback from Ferrari in 2022

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff are anticipating a resurgence from Ferrari in 2022 that could see the Scuderia challenging for the world championship.Ferrari have endured a couple of painful years in the midfield but took significant strides forward in 2021, rising from sixth in the constructors’ standings to third. In Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc they have a pair of fast, young drivers who delivered impressive performances this season on the few occasions their machinery allowed them to compete with the leaders.Under the stewardship of Mattia Binotti, the Italian squad has been...
MOTORSPORTS
Footwear News

Skechers is Set for a Year of Growth and Change, Including Board Shakeups and a New Focus on the Philippines

2021 was a landmark year for Skechers U.S.A. Despite a global pandemic, supply chain slowdowns, and record-high inflation, the fast-growing footwear brand managed to keep business steady, reporting consistent results quarter after quarter. “We remain confident that as supply chain constraints ease, Skechers’ will be well positioned to meet the tremendous consumer demand for our products,” said Skechers CFO John Vandemore in a release announcing the company’s Q3 results. Throughout the year, Skechers’ wholesale business has also directly benefitted from a larger industry trend to turn away from retail partnerships in favor of a robust direct-to-consumer model. As Nike, Crocs, and other major...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘miracle weapon’ questioned by Red Bull chief

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has once again called into question Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton’s “miracle weapon” from the Brazilian Grand Prix.Eyebrows were raised at how fast Hamilton’s engine was at the race as he managed to battle from 10th to win. The victory put him firmly back in the title race and with wins at the Qatar and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s, he was level on points with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heading into the final race of the season.However, Verstappen claimed his first world title after overtaking Hamilton on the last lap in Abu Dhabi. Despite winning the...
MOTORSPORTS
Footwear News

Saucony President Anne Cavassa on How the Supply Chain Backlog Will Impact 2022 and Maintaining the Brand’s Momentum in the New Year

After experiencing a boom in 2020 in large part to COVID-19 restrictions, the running footwear market continued to be hot in 2021, and Saucony made sure it was a consistent part of the conversation. When parent company Wolverine World Wide Inc. revealed its first-quarter 2021 earnings in May, it stated sales at Saucony surged close to 60% for the three months ended April 3. And most recently, Saucony continued to prove it is a standout brand for Wolverine in Q3. For the three months ended Oct. 2, it grew more than 40% year-over-year, and 60% compared to the same period in 2019. From...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

The Biggest M&A Deals in the Footwear & Fashion Industry in 2021

While many would-be acquirers stayed on the sidelines during the height of the pandemic, the mergers-and-acquisitions market heated up in 2021, thanks to powerhouse brands and retailers expanding their reach into fast-growing markets. Much of the action was centered around the hot athletic lifestyle and athleisure spaces. In the case of Wolverine World Wide Inc., acquiring Sweaty Betty gave the shoe giant a stake in the fast-growing and competitive women’s activewear category, which is led by high-growth brands like Lululemon. No deal is generating more buzz than Authentic Brand Group’s forthcoming acquisition of Reebok for $2.1 billion. (It’s expected to become official in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ferrari ‘not happy’ with end to 2021 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto isn’t “happy” with how the 2021 Formula 1 season ended.The team finished third in the constructors title behind Red Bull and Mercedes seeing them bounce back from their worst finish in 40 years in 2020. Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both impressed throughout the latest campaign.However, Binotto isn’t happy about their season finish or Max Verstappen’s partying after he won his first world championship and helped Red Bull finish second in the constructors.“We can’t say we’re happy, and we’re not happy to see other people partying,” Binotto told Sky Italia. “At Ferrari, getting...
MOTORSPORTS
Footwear News

Done Deals: American Eagle Outfitters Bolsters Its Supply Chain With Quiet Logistics Acquisition + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 30, 2021: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has completed the acquisition of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments for approximately $360 million in cash. Quiet Logistics, which operates a network of in-market fulfillment centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, will be a wholly-owned AEO subsidiary and will continue to run its business independently. The network will support AEO’s continued growth, while also driving economies of scale as it expands its customer base...
BUSINESS
AFP

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Sumit Gupta has had a big year -- turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of India's newest tech unicorns. Hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and getting funding for his cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally grabbed a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently. "That was very delightful to everyone," Gupta told AFP. "It's been a very, very exciting journey. I've learned a lot... The future of India is very bright." This year 44 Indian unicorns -- privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were minted as investors piled money into a country long overlooked despite its vast potential.
BUSINESS
Variety

Italy’s Cinecittà Studios Ink Backlot Expansion Deal Deemed Crucial For Planned Revamp

Italy’s Cinecittà Studios has signed a preliminary agreement with state bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to acquire a plot of land adjacent to the Rome filming facilities. The land will give them space to roughly triple the backlot and build several new sound stages. Under the deal Cinecittà, which is undergoing a radical revamp, will gain more than 70 acres of land that will allow for construction of eight additional sound stages on the new space and provide film and TV productions with more than 30 acres of additional open-air backlot to shoot on. The vast expansion will allow Cinecittà to “fill...
BUSINESS
Motorsport.com

F1 2021 tech review images: Ferrari & McLaren

McLaren had a unique solution for the new diffuser strake regulations that had been introduced by the FIA at the start of 2021. Reduced by 50mm as part of the regulatory overhaul the governing body had enacted to help reduce downforce, McLaren’s solution saw the innermost strakes connected to the central ramped section of the diffuser, creating a lower boundary than was intended.
MOTORSPORTS
Footwear News

Birkenstock Dubbed the ‘Official Work From Home Shoe’ as Its Business Continues to Grow

After experiencing one of its strongest years ever in 2020 — thanks to a global consumer shift toward comfortable work-from-home fashion due to the pandemic — Birkenstock’s business is most certainly booming. In fact, in a recent interview with David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas, FN learned that 2021 started with Birkenstock being dubbed the “official work from home shoe,” which Kahan acknowledges as a “nice description.” “The pandemic itself has been quite an amplifier for the Birkenstock brand,” Kahan told FN. “Our greatest accomplishment is that as the world shifted and reawakened to a large degree, our brand became far broader...
APPAREL
zycrypto.com

Velas Enters Formula 1 In A Long-Term Partnership With Scuderia Ferrari

Switzerland-based blockchain company Velas has entered a partnership with automaker Ferrari that will see its name branded on the top sports car Formula 1. The first Ferrari partnership of its kind, it has several shared initiatives in stock to benefit from Ferrari’s prominence in global motorsport and a uniquely engaged fanbase. In exchange, fans will benefit immensely from Velas’ technology, thus opening new doors of opportunity for both Ferrari and car racing.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Ferrari forges a deal with blockchain organization Velas Network AG

Italian supercar manufacturer’s headquarters office of Maranello has revealed their new partnership with Velas AG. Velas Network AG is an organization that deals with NFTs and blockchain technology. On DEC. 27, 2021, the headquarters of Ferrari manufacturers revealed that they had completed a partnership with Velas AG. The blockchain...
BUSINESS
Sportico

F1 Paces Sports Stocks in 2021 as Betting Buys Stumble Into New Year

Auto racing stocks paced the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index for 2021, as shares of NASCAR track owner Dover Motorsports and Formula One each returned more than 50% in the year. The pair weren’t enough to keep the benchmark sports index from being dragged down in the closing weeks of the year, however, as once red-hot sports betting stocks cratered, with investors growing wary of consumer-focused growth stocks. The Sportico index goes into the end of the year with a 9% gain, well behind the 24% rally of the S&P 500 Index. The smallest by market capitalization of the 40 stocks in...
MLB
AFP

Northvolt opens Europe's first homegrown battery gigafactory

Swedish battery group Northvolt said Wednesday it has launched its "gigafactory" in northern Sweden, the first of its kind to be undertaken by a European company on the continent. "Marking a new chapter in European industrial history, the cell is the first to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a gigafactory by a homegrown European battery company," Northvolt said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy