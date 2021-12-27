Swissmedic approves Roche’s Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it's approved Pfizer's Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The regulator last month had approved Merck's Lagevrio. The regulator said it is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness. "We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA.
The proportion of Covid-19 patients being treated primarily for the virus in England’s hospitals has dropped slightly, new figures show.Data from NHS England published on Friday, shows that, of the 8,321 patients with coronavirus in NHS acute hospital trusts in England on December 28, 5,578 (67%) were being treated primarily for Covid This is down from 71% a week earlier and 74% at the start of December.But the number being treated primarily for coronavirus is still rising – up 26% from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 on December 28.The statistics also show that the number of patients with...
ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
(Reuters) – Ontario will from Friday shorten the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to five days from the onset of symptoms, the Canadian province’s chief medical officer said on Thursday. Ontario residents, with proper masking and physical distancing, would be allowed to stop isolating after five...
Scientists believe that Pfizer's novel antimicrobial capsules against Covid-19 might not be convenient for everybody, and could be fatal when combined with other prescription drugs. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially recognized Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for urgent use among those with mild cases Covid-19, and are more probable...
The at-home COVID-19 rapid test developed by Swiss multinational healthcare company Roche Holdings (RHHVF) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Roche delivers personalized healthcare solutions backed by combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, along with growing capabilities in data-driven medical insights. At-Home COVID-19 Rapid...
INDIANAPOLIS — Roche announced today that the FDA has granted the company emergency use authorization for its at-home rapid COVID-19 test due to the national shortage of COVID rapid tests. The test is a simple nasal swab test and can be self-collected and tested by those 14 and older and with an adult for those […]
(Reuters) – Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14. The test, which uses a anterior nasal swab sample, is “able to produce...
Pfizer pill has got approval from The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating Covid-19 patients effectively. The pills gained authorization on Wednesday and were considered to be safe. As FDA authorizes these pills, they will be soon available in the market for the public. Moreover, this can be...
Community nursing leaders have responded to new national plans in England to urgently increase the number of Covid-19 patients who are treated at home on “virtual wards”. NHS England has set a new target for a “minimum” of 15% of would-be hospital patients with Covid-19 to be looked after at home instead by 31 December 2021.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The Food and Drug Administration authorization of Merck’s molnupiravir comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill,...
December 23, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for two new oral anti-viral medications – the first COVID-19 oral medications for home use. However, the County warns in a press release today, “Supplies of these medications will initially be very limited and San Diegans should continue to mask up this holiday season to prevent infection.
An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases numbers are climbing in southern Illinois and medical experts expect the trend to continue after the holidays. On Wednesday, December 22, we learned more about the omicron variant and how SIH medical is treating their COVID-19 patients. ”I thought we were maybe done with...
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country’s arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
A proof-of-concept trial has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. A proof-of-concept trial led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The CATALYST trial...
The company continues to develop testing options that deliver accurate detection and correctly identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations to help patients and healthcare providers manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Roche today announced that its cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE mark for the use of saliva samples in the detection of...
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the Omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday. “In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.
Comments / 0