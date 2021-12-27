ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian wheat up slightly with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week after three weeks of declines, tracking higher prices in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in January was quoted at $330 a...

Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports up 23.5% in H1 2021/22 to 32.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 32.2 million tonnes of grain in the first half of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.5% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 15.8 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat underpinned by recent flurry of activity on the export market. But some end-of-year profit-taking, position squaring expected with most-active contract on track for yearly gain of 21.4%. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 2-3/4 cents at $7.77 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 1 cent higher at $8.13-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 3-3/4 cents $9.95-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after Thursday's sharp decline. * Corn futures have risen 23.0% this year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support at its 20-day moving average. The contract has not closed below that key technical point since Dec. 2. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/2 cent at $5.95-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Bargain-hunting, technical buying expected in soybeans after market notched its biggest daily decline since Oct. 12 on Thursday. Gains seen limited by big crop expectations in South America. * Soybean futures have risen 1.2% this year. * Benchmark CBOT March soybeans found support overnight at their 10-day moving average. * March soybeans last traded up 2 cents at $13.40-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs up 16%

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures declined Friday on profit-taking but both markets recorded yearly advances, with hogs up nearly 16% for 2021 and live cattle up 23%, the biggest rise since 2014. In the cattle market on Friday, CME February live...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates at 4-month low as holiday lull hits top exporters

* Bangladesh domestic rates up due to hoarding- officials. * Vietnam, Thai, India demand slow amid holiday hiatus. * Vietnam's 2021 rice exports forecast to drop 0.5%- govt data. By Kavya Guduru. Dec 30 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam touched their lowest level in four months this...
ECONOMY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said. Corn futures dropped for a second session, despite export demand. Wheat futures...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit the contract's advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Palm oil prices to stay high as fertiliser costs limit output - CPOPC

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Palm prices are expected to stay strong next year as production will remain constrained due to soaring fertiliser costs and long-standing labour shortages, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) said on Thursday. The sector, which is already facing sluggish yields after farmers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LNG, coal lead 2021 commodities rally as markets eye COVID-19 for next move

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Commodity prices from energy and metals to agricultural products rebounded sharply in 2021, with power fuels leading the rally, driven by tight supplies and a strong economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations staved off widespread lockdowns. Global demand for commodities is expected to remain robust in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures rise on supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures climbed on Wednesday, as cash cattle prices firmed on concerns around meat supplies to meet anticipated demand going into next year, traders said. Cattle futures ended higher, as beef carcass cutout prices continued to firm and cash cattle traded higher,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures were up on technical buying, and wheat futures rose after a more than 2% fall in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Few deliveries expected against CBOT January soy futures

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday. Estimates of CBOT January soybean deliveries ranged mostly from zero to 500 contracts, although one broker said deliveries could reach 1,000...
CHICAGO, IL
101.9 KELO-FM

Head of outlawed Russian rights group says “nobody plans to give up”

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The head of the Russian human rights group Memorial said on Wednesday that he and his colleagues would find a way to carry on their work despite two court rulings that ordered them to shut down. “You don’t defeat the memory of people’s grandfathers and great-grandfathers...
ADVOCACY
Agriculture Online

Is the soybean market overbought, analyst asks

While the South American soybean crop is seen as too dry, the soybean complex is seen as overbought. With the slow volume of trade and an extreme technical overbought condition, the reversal yesterday might be enough to bring some short-term selling pressure. The two-week outlook for southern Brazil and Argentina still shows some scattered rains but mostly well below-normal precipitation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures continue to rise on dry South American weather

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched slightly higher on Tuesday on technical trading, keeping prices at near multi-month highs, as dry weather in South America continued to spark concerns over supplies. Wheat prices edged lower, extending losses from the previous session, on disappointing exports. Corn futures also...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn slides on profit-taking amid South American weather woes

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on profit-taking on Tuesday, as uncertainty over weather forecasts in South America continued to spark questions over global supplies, traders said. Wheat prices fell sharply, extending losses from the previous session, as investors began to jockey their positions ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE

