Securing Your Hybrid Workforce Using a SASE Approach

While the issue of security, safety, and reliability are big factors to consider in the space of crypto exchange, the ease of usage is equally important. Ever wondered why Microsoft became so successful when they did? Well, asides from the fact that Bill Gates was a business genius and a couple of other factors, Microsoft offered an interface that wasnot “difficult” to use. Offering the average person access to a computer without first understanding the basics of coding (pun intended) was a completely mind-blowing marketing technique. It took Microsoft from a regular C+ to an A+ in the market for software. Easy usage is extremely important. Many people are already frightened about the idea of using the internet. Having a tedious internet function would be a scary bug for them.
Comments / 0