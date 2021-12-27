Securing Your Hybrid Workforce Using a SASE Approach

The signs of labor shortages are everywhere. Most retail stores have less associates available to assist customers, restaurants have fewer servers, and some stores have even cut back on hours. There are literal signs, too. “Help Wanted” and “Be Kind to Those Who Show Up” are pasted on most supermarkets and businesses around town, reminding us that we’re all just doing the best that we can with the resources we have. It’s not just retail and hospitality. The whole world seems to be experiencing labor challenges. The transportation industry lost 6% of their overall workforce (1.52 million) and across all industries voluntary turnover has increased 88% since 2010. Employees are quitting at record rates and organizations are scrambling to hire workers to fill the void.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO