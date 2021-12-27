ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Sequence

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday’s BTC/USD signal was not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level I had identified at $48,424. Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday only. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal...

www.dailyforex.com

babypips.com

Chart Art: GBP/USD and BTC/USD

Last Chart Art of 2021 and today we’re checking two top dogs in their space: Cable (GBP/USD) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD)!. Will Cable bears see the bounce as another selling opportunity? And with bitcoin testing a crucial area of technical interest, will the selling end or will the downtrend continue in 2022?
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking 1.13 Support

I have said that during this last week of 2021, price movements will not be stable and may lack the strong movement required for trading. In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, for example, it fell during yesterday's trading to the 1.1273 support level, and quickly rebounded upwards to reach the 1.1368 resistance level. It is stable around the 1.1340 level at the time of writing, ahead of the announcement of the latest data affecting investor sentiment. The global financial markets, including the Forex trading market, are still watching with caution the reaction to the rapid spread of the new Corona variant, which poses a threat to the global economic recovery.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Downsizes, Approaching $45,000 Support

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart exhibits that the crypto market’s price downsizes, approaching a $45,000 support level believed to be the critical baseline to the current downward forces. The 14-day SMA indicator is underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators have briefly pushed southbound against the range of 40. And, a bullish candlestick is in the making to potentially signify that the US Dollar may soon be losing momentum on a gradual note.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stays Above $47,000 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction is currently showing that BTC is moving above the resistance level of $47,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is slightly in the green after adjusting from the short-term support at $45,975. A few days ago, the Bitcoin price was rejected after touching the resistance level of $52,100. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is currently moving towards the 9-day and 21-day moving averages but the buyers have their eyes on the first key hurdle at $48,000 as the coin begins to create a new trend.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Above $1.3376

Last Thursday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached $1.3414. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Ideas. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Stable Performance So Far

The GBP/USD rose sharply with the rise of risk appetite in global markets. This contributed to the pair reaaching the resistance level of 1.3461 before settling around the level of 1.3425 at the time of writing. It must be taken into consideration that holiday market conditions and technical resistance could keep the GBP below 1.3461 before the new year. Sterling was the top performing major currency over the past week through Tuesday after booming global markets and a favorable market reassessment of interest rate expectations at the Bank of England (BoE) helped extend December's recovery against most of its peers.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound Attempts Have Stopped

The EUR/USD has maintained its recovery from November lows below the 1.12 support but has repeatedly turned away from technical resistance near the 1.1356 level, which could continue to keep the single European currency under wraps as the curtain closes for the 2021 trading year. The EUR/USD price is stable around the 1.1305 level at the time of writing. Market holidays and the reluctance of investors lead to poor liquidity, and therefore movements in very narrow ranges.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Expecting Profit-Taking

The weakness of the Japanese yen (the traditional safe haven) allowed the USD/JPY to hold on to the gains of the recent bullish rebound to the resistance level of 114.95, the highest in a month, where it has settled as of this writing. Investors' appetite for risk increased amid reports about the weak health impact of the new Corona variant, Omicron. This week, the Chinese city of Xi'an recorded 175 local infections with the Coronavirus, while battling an outbreak of the Coronavirus that pushed daily cases in China to record levels since early last year.
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum’s Market Dominance Crosses 20%, Shows Bullish Signals For 2022

Ethereum’s market cap reaches half of Bitcoin’s market cap, with Ethereum’s dominance in the market growing over 10%. Ethereum acquires most of its market dominance from Bitcoin. Bitcoin now stands at a market dominance of 40%, which at times was over 90%. Many believe that Altcoin, Ethereum,...
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Fail to Break Out

Gold markets initially shot higher on Tuesday, and after that we were getting ready to take off to much higher levels. However, right around 9:30 New York time, there was this huge dump of orders over the course of 15 minutes that completely changd the look of the market. This shows just how weak this rally has been, despite the fact that it looked really strong. The fact that we're forming a shooting star suggests that we probably have a little bit of a pullback coming, and at the very least I think that is what you would expect. The 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA both sit right around $1800 level, so a pullback to that area seems to be kind of a given. I would expect that somewhere around there you should see a certain amount of support and buying pressure, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can hold again. If we cannot, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1775 level.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Reaching Towards Crucial 1.35 Handle

The British pound rallied again on Wednesday to reach towards the crucial 1.35 handle. The 1.35 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, and at that point I would anticipate seeing a bit of exhaustion. Nonetheless, this is the wrong time of year to get overly aggressive in any direction, so I think will have to see how the market behaves at the 1.35 level.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Volatility as Traders Score Out Books

The euro went back and forth on Wednesday as we continue to see volatility. The markets actually moved for once, but by the time it was all said and done it is not a huge surprise considering that the market stayed within the larger consolidation area. That being said, the market looks as if it had a lot of people trying to close out positions heading into the end of the year, and it makes a lot of sense that we are to simply making a lot of noise at the moment.
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: USD/JPY Approaches 115

Most markets went sideways in quiet trading yesterday, with a few exceptions. Stock markets mostly consolidated. In the Forex market, we see a strong US Dollar, and continued weakness in the Japanese Yen. This puts a bullish USD/JPY at the center of today’s Forex market. Over 1.6 million new...
dailyforex.com

USD/CHF Forecast: Testing Bottom of Channel

The US dollar did very little over the last 24 hours against the Swiss franc, which should not be a huge surprise considering that we are between Christmas and New Year’s Day. We are also hanging about the 200 day EMA, which does tend to attract a lot of attention anyway, so all that hanging out together makes quite a bit of sense that we would be a little lackluster in our movement. When you look at this chart, you can see that I have drawn a huge channel, and we are getting relatively close to the bottom of it. Because of this, I believe that it is probably only a matter of time before we rally for some type of supportive action, but right now I do not have that trigger.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues to Threaten ¥115

The US dollar rallied again on Monday against the Japanese yen to go looking towards the ¥115 level. This is interesting considering that we are in a very thin part of the year, but nobody seems to care here. The Japanese yen has been sold off against multiple currencies, so it could be repatriation at this time of year to companies back home as well. Either way, it looks like we are hell-bent on trying to get to the ¥115 level, an area that has been important multiple times in the past, so if we can break through, it it would make a bit of a statement. In fact, it could lead to a bigger “buy-and-hold” type of set up for next year.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound Higher Needs Momentum

Healthy risk appetite and abandonment of the US dollar as a safe haven helped the GBP/USD settle upwards around the resistance level 1.3445 at the time of writing. The Forex market is expected limited movements due to the holidays, with poor liquidity and the absence of important economic releases. Yesterday,...
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: When Should You Sell?

The Japanese yen's decline continued this week, despite optimism about the world's third largest economy. The yen is looking to end the year on a higher note after becoming one of the worst performing currencies in the global Forex market this year. The question now is: Can it recover in 2022? For now, it's all about the data. In the case of the USD/JPY currency pair, it moved in early trading today towards the 114.94 resistance, its highest in more than a month.
dailyforex.com

EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro Finally Breaks Above ¥130 Level

The euro broke rather hard to the upside on Monday, clearing the ¥130 level. This is an area that has been a bit difficult to overcome for a while now, and now that we are above it, there is a certain amount of psychology playing this market now. Furthermore, the Japanese yen itself is getting hammered against almost everything, so it makes a certain amount of sense it would happen here as well, despite the fact that the euro itself is actually a relatively weak currency.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: January 2022

The euro has been a great way to watch money get spent sideways for a while, and I suspect that the very beginning of January will be more of the same. Unfortunately, far too many retail traders pay too much attention to the low spreads, and not enough to volatility. However, once we get the jobs number coming out for January, then we might be able to see a little bit of momentum built up in one direction or the other.
