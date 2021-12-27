ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/MXN Forecast: USD Testing Major Trend Line Against Peso

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar fell a bit on Friday to test a major trend line. The trend line has been in effect since September, and the fact that we turned around to form a bit of a hammer suggests that we are going to try to defend this area. If we can...

www.dailyforex.com

FXStreet.com

USD/MXN drops further below 20.40 as the Mexican peso strengthens

The Mexican peso is among the top performers on the last day of the year and the best of December. USD/MXN extends slide after breaking below 20.45. The USD/MXN is trading at 20.34, the lowest level since November 10, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The Mexican peso strengthened across the board on the last week of the year and pushed the cross further lower.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined near mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD consolidated its recent gains and remained confined in a range below the monthly high. A softer tone around the equity markets acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie. The downside remains cushioned amid receding Omicron fears and thin end-of-year liquidity. The AUD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD [Video]

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls could aim to test 1.3565-70 confluence despite COVID-19 woes. The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on Thursday amid thin end-of-year trading volumes. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed the previous day's losses back closer to the monthly low. This was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the major, though the early downtick turned out to be short-lived. Read More...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD Forecast: Building Basing Pattern

The New Zealand dollar rallied a bit on Wednesday to reach above the 0.68 handle. At this point, the market has been forming a huge rounding pattern, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can turn around and change the overall trajectory. It certainly looks as if we are going to make an attempt to recover. The 50 day EMA sits above at the 0.6877 handle, so that is your next target, and if we can break above there then we can really start to move higher.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cautious Stability in Place

Amid continued attempts to rebound upwards, the GBP/USD currency pair moved towards the 1.3500 resistance level that supports the bulls. The British pound was one of the best performing major currencies of the week on Wednesday. This month the Bank of England (BoE) really started the process of normalizing its policy in December when it raised the bank rate from 0.10% to 0.25% in what was already a supportive development for the British pound. But fears of the rapid spread of the new Corona variant may hamper sterling's endeavors.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Best Buying Levels

Gold succeeded in launching towards the resistance level of $1820 this week, its highest in over a month, but the recovery of the US dollar yesterday caused rapid selling that pushed gold towards $1789 before settling around $1805 as of this writing. In general, gold prices are rising as 2022 approaches, with investors still assessing the impact of the Omicron variable and the increase in winter COVID cases. Meanwhile, the impact of inflation continues to weigh on capital markets. This allows gold to trade sideways instead of feeling the downward pressure of the big selloffs.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers lose interest near 1.3500

GBP/USD has turned south after testing 1.3500 on Wednesday. Downward correction could extend if 1.3440 support turns into resistance. Buyers are likely to try to reclaim control as long as 1.3400 holds. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3505...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Overbought Levels

The attempts of the bulls to control the USD/JPY culminated in a test of the 115.00 psychological resistance level, where it has settled as of this writing. This was the highest for the currency pair in more than a month. Investors' risk appetite has helped the currency pair a lot in achieving its recent gains. The US dollar is still strongly supported by expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates. The US economic recovery from the effects of the epidemic is still strong.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Sharp Move Lower Challenging Mid-Term Support Level

On the 16th of December, the USD/INR was trading near the 76.4400 level as it made highs not seen since the middle of June in 2020. However, as 2022 draws closer, the USD/INR has been able to sustain a solid bearish trend the past two weeks of trading and the 74.5000 level has been penetrated lower. Not only is the USD/INR trading at a monthly low, but it is within sight of support around the 74.4000 level which could prove to be a serious inflection point.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Finishes Day Relatively Unchanged

The NASDAQ 100 fell initially on Wednesday but gained back the losses to form a relatively unchanged candlestick. At this point, only the true gamblers are out there trying to trade it. The Santa Claus rally appears to be over so now I think the next couple of days are simply going to be people grinding away and killing time between now and next year. Keep in mind that a lot of books need to be flattened out at the end of the year so that managers can report profits to customers, and then almost immediately managers will have to put money back on in order to take risk for the following year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Choppy action continues heading into new year

EUR/USD has lost its traction after jumping to a fresh December high. Year-end flows could ramp up market volatility later in the session. Significant near-term support seems to have formed around 1.1300. EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum after advancing to its strongest level in a month at 1.1370 on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1325. Euro's intra-day choppy sideways swings on Thur and subsequent weakness to 1.1299 in New York after hitting a 4-week high of 1.1368 ( Wed) signals further volatile swings below daily 1.1382 res would continue, below 1.1290/99 would head back to 1.1274 but reckon 1.1235 should hold. On...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Quietly consolidating around 1.1300 as the year concludes

US Treasury yields consolidate near the upper end of their weekly range. ECB policymaker Holzmann hint at a tighter monetary policy for the next year. EUR/USD neutral around 1.1300, bears could take control in 2022. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1300 price zone, trimming its Wednesday’s gains. The pair...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Dollar Recovers Against Gold

The recent decline in the price of the US dollar helped the gold market to rebound upwards, reaching the $1820 resistance before the settling around $1805 as of this writing. Gold futures are looking to build and maintain some momentum as 2022 approaches. Gold rose strongly above $1800 in the last trading week of 2021. But what is driving the modest rise in gold and silver prices? Everything may be due to the strength of the US dollar and Treasury yields.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Fail to Break Out

Gold markets initially shot higher on Tuesday, and after that we were getting ready to take off to much higher levels. However, right around 9:30 New York time, there was this huge dump of orders over the course of 15 minutes that completely changd the look of the market. This shows just how weak this rally has been, despite the fact that it looked really strong. The fact that we're forming a shooting star suggests that we probably have a little bit of a pullback coming, and at the very least I think that is what you would expect. The 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA both sit right around $1800 level, so a pullback to that area seems to be kind of a given. I would expect that somewhere around there you should see a certain amount of support and buying pressure, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can hold again. If we cannot, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1775 level.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continuing Same Choppy Behavior

Bitcoin fell a bit on Tuesday, pulling back from the $51,000 level. This is the same type of choppy behavior that we have seen for a while, and I think we are basically just killing time as we head into the new year. We are essentially stuck between the 50 day EMA above and the 200 day EMA below. This is pretty common as far as consolidation is concerned, as we are trying to build some type of base in order to go higher. The $46,000 level continues to be a bit of a hard floor in this market, so I do not think we will break down below there. That being said, it does seem like it is going to take some effort to get above the crucial $51,000 level.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Forecast: US Dollar Pulls Back from Crucial Barrier

The US dollar rallied slightly on Tuesday to reach towards the ¥115 level. This is an area that has been a major resistance barrier multiple times over the last several months, and I think is not a huge surprise to see that we have stopped here. Whether or not we get above here between now and the end of the year is a different question, and quite frankly I do not think it will. I think a pullback makes quite a bit of sense in order to build up enough momentum to finally break out. If and when we do, then the USD/JPY pair will be more of a buy-and-hold type of scenario.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Gives Up Early Gains

The NASDAQ 100 initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back gains to show that there is still hesitation to go higher. At this point, it looks as if the market does not have the momentum to finally break out to the upside, and I think we need to pull back a little bit in order to find a bit of value. Keep in mind that this is the end of the year, so the closer we get to the New Year’s holiday, the less likely we are to see bigger moves. I think short-term pullbacks will more than likely be what you can expect, but I think given enough time they should offer value that you can take advantage of.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Reaching Towards Crucial 1.35 Handle

The British pound rallied again on Wednesday to reach towards the crucial 1.35 handle. The 1.35 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, and at that point I would anticipate seeing a bit of exhaustion. Nonetheless, this is the wrong time of year to get overly aggressive in any direction, so I think will have to see how the market behaves at the 1.35 level.
CURRENCIES

