WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Captures 50-Day EMA

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied on Friday to capture the 50-day EMA. That is a very good sign and it looks as if we are ready to break out. That being said, we will have to see how this plays out due to the fact that there are...

www.dailyforex.com

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD Forecast: Building Basing Pattern

The New Zealand dollar rallied a bit on Wednesday to reach above the 0.68 handle. At this point, the market has been forming a huge rounding pattern, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can turn around and change the overall trajectory. It certainly looks as if we are going to make an attempt to recover. The 50 day EMA sits above at the 0.6877 handle, so that is your next target, and if we can break above there then we can really start to move higher.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: January 2022

On the 15th of December, gold experienced another swift leg down and suddenly touched the 1754.00 level briefly. This kick downwards came after gold finished off the month of November with a decline which continued into the middle of December. The price of gold at its height in November was a rather healthy value near 1875.00, but it could not be sustained.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Continue Same Noisy Behavior

Natural gas markets rallied initially on Wednesday but failed at the 200-day EMA. Because of this, we ended up forming a bit of a shooting star and it now suggests that we are going to continue to go back and forth in the same range that we have been in for some time. The $3.50 level seems to be supportive, and the 200-day EMA offers plenty of resistance.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Finishes Day Relatively Unchanged

The NASDAQ 100 fell initially on Wednesday but gained back the losses to form a relatively unchanged candlestick. At this point, only the true gamblers are out there trying to trade it. The Santa Claus rally appears to be over so now I think the next couple of days are simply going to be people grinding away and killing time between now and next year. Keep in mind that a lot of books need to be flattened out at the end of the year so that managers can report profits to customers, and then almost immediately managers will have to put money back on in order to take risk for the following year.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Levitating Just Underneath 4800

The S&P 500 rallied just a bit on Wednesday, as we are hanging just below the 4800 level. Quite frankly, this is a market that you cannot sell, but it does not necessarily mean that you need to jump into it a day or two before the year ends. What I am hoping to see more than anything else would be a little bit of a pullback that I can use for a better entry, because I do believe that once we get back to work next week, money managers will be looking to put risk back on to open their books for the year. Typically, that is a very positive time of the year, and could possibly be exacerbated depending on what the jobs number is going to be on Friday.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?

More than 100 executives from oil and gas firms give their view. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price will be between $70 per barrel and $74.99 per barrel at the end of next year. That was the most popular response in a poll asking where respondents expected the...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Fail to Break Out

Gold markets initially shot higher on Tuesday, and after that we were getting ready to take off to much higher levels. However, right around 9:30 New York time, there was this huge dump of orders over the course of 15 minutes that completely changd the look of the market. This shows just how weak this rally has been, despite the fact that it looked really strong. The fact that we're forming a shooting star suggests that we probably have a little bit of a pullback coming, and at the very least I think that is what you would expect. The 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA both sit right around $1800 level, so a pullback to that area seems to be kind of a given. I would expect that somewhere around there you should see a certain amount of support and buying pressure, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can hold again. If we cannot, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1775 level.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Gives Up Early Gains

The NASDAQ 100 initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back gains to show that there is still hesitation to go higher. At this point, it looks as if the market does not have the momentum to finally break out to the upside, and I think we need to pull back a little bit in order to find a bit of value. Keep in mind that this is the end of the year, so the closer we get to the New Year’s holiday, the less likely we are to see bigger moves. I think short-term pullbacks will more than likely be what you can expect, but I think given enough time they should offer value that you can take advantage of.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Volatility as Traders Score Out Books

The euro went back and forth on Wednesday as we continue to see volatility. The markets actually moved for once, but by the time it was all said and done it is not a huge surprise considering that the market stayed within the larger consolidation area. That being said, the market looks as if it had a lot of people trying to close out positions heading into the end of the year, and it makes a lot of sense that we are to simply making a lot of noise at the moment.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

API data show U.S. crude-oil inventories down 3.1 million barrels last week: sources

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, reported Tuesday that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 3.09 million barrels last week, according to sources, and gasoline supplies declined by 319,000 barrels, as distillate stocks fell by 716,000 barrels. Crude supplies in Cushing, Okla., the New York Mercantile Exchange delivery hub, were seen increasing by 1.594 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data Wednesday morning. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded at $76.05 a barrel in electronic trade after settling Tuesday at $75.98.
CUSHING, OK
Seeking Alpha

Our 2022 Oil Price Outlook

COVID-19 In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19. This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Markets Continue to Test 50-Day EMA

Silver markets initially fell on Monday but then turned around to show signs of strength yet again. Silver has been one of the better performers that I follow, and it is worth noting that now it appears that we are trying to make a much bigger move to the upside, despite the fact that it is a very thin time of year. After all, silver is a very erratic and dangerous market at times, so you would be forgiven for not paying attention to it right now.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

WTI Price Analysis: Weekly ascending channel defends oil buyers below $76.00

WTI crude oil prices keep pullback from monthly top. Bullish chart formation, sustained break of 200-SMA favor energy buyers. A seven-week-old previous resistance line restricts short-term downside. WTI crude oil prices remain pressured around an intraday low of $75.78 during the mid-Asian session of Wednesday. In doing so, the black...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues to Threaten ¥115

The US dollar rallied again on Monday against the Japanese yen to go looking towards the ¥115 level. This is interesting considering that we are in a very thin part of the year, but nobody seems to care here. The Japanese yen has been sold off against multiple currencies, so it could be repatriation at this time of year to companies back home as well. Either way, it looks like we are hell-bent on trying to get to the ¥115 level, an area that has been important multiple times in the past, so if we can break through, it it would make a bit of a statement. In fact, it could lead to a bigger “buy-and-hold” type of set up for next year.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Breaks Out in Big Move

Bitcoin initially dipped lower on Monday to reach below the $50,000 level but turned around to show signs of life and break above the $51,000 level. This is an area that I have been paying attention to for quite some time, and I said that if we can get above here it is likely that we will see follow-through to the upside. At this point in time, the next target I think is going to be the 50 day EMA, currently sitting at the $53,305 level. Breaking above that then allows Bitcoin to continue going much higher, to go looking towards the $60,000 level, which is my target over the next several weeks.
CURRENCIES

