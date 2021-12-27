WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Captures 50-Day EMA

Gold markets initially shot higher on Tuesday, and after that we were getting ready to take off to much higher levels. However, right around 9:30 New York time, there was this huge dump of orders over the course of 15 minutes that completely changd the look of the market. This shows just how weak this rally has been, despite the fact that it looked really strong. The fact that we're forming a shooting star suggests that we probably have a little bit of a pullback coming, and at the very least I think that is what you would expect. The 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA both sit right around $1800 level, so a pullback to that area seems to be kind of a given. I would expect that somewhere around there you should see a certain amount of support and buying pressure, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can hold again. If we cannot, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1775 level.

