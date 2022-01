The S&P 500 rallied just a bit on Wednesday, as we are hanging just below the 4800 level. Quite frankly, this is a market that you cannot sell, but it does not necessarily mean that you need to jump into it a day or two before the year ends. What I am hoping to see more than anything else would be a little bit of a pullback that I can use for a better entry, because I do believe that once we get back to work next week, money managers will be looking to put risk back on to open their books for the year. Typically, that is a very positive time of the year, and could possibly be exacerbated depending on what the jobs number is going to be on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO