Earlier this year, in March, we got the iQOO Neo 5, a flagship phone with Snapdragon 870 SOC & a 120Hz AMOLED. Later in April, the same phone came to India as the iQOO 7. Today, the company launched an upgraded version of the Neo 5 in China named the iQOO Neo 5S. There aren’t a lot of upgrades apart from the fact that this phone has Snapdragon 888 instead of the Snapdragon 870, so that’s a big jump in performance. There is the same display, the same cameras, and pretty much the same design as well.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO