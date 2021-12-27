ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal boss Arteta cannot rule out selling Aubameyang

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta could not rule out selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The sacked skipper was again not considered for victory at Norwich yesterday. Asked about...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Xhaka: I'm only at Arsenal thanks to Arteta

Granit Xhaka says he's still with Arsenal only because of the presence of manager Mikel Arteta. Xhaka was sacked as Gunners captain by former manager Unai Emery, now in charge of Villarreal. He was expected to leave Arsenal, but is now a first-choice for Arteta and he said: "Mikel is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses out again as Arsenal host Manchester City

Arsenal will again be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Saturday’s Premier League visit of leaders Manchester City. The striker has been absent since a disciplinary breach saw him dropped and stripped of the captaincy and he has been allowed to leave early to link up with Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sako urging Aubameyang to leave Arsenal for St Etienne return

Bakary Sako admits he's trying to convince Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to St Etienne. Sako, formerly of Crystal Palace, attempting to convince the striker to return to France and save them from relegation. Speaking at a press conference, Sako confirmed that he was attempting to convince Aubameyang to return...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss New Year’s Day clash after testing positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be absent for his side’s New Year’s Day clash with Manchester City after testing positive for coronavirus.The Spaniard is now isolating and will be unable to attend the tea-time kick-off at the Emirates Stadium A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”🚨 Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2021Arteta is still expected to...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick on Man Utd progress: It's been a negative surprise

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits he's been disappointed with what he's found within the squad. United have won two and drawn two from Rangnick's four matches in charge but have only managed to score once in each game and were fortunate to get a draw at 19th-placed Newcastle on Monday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Man Utd boss Rangnick facing FIVE wantaway player meetings

Manchester United caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick is facing exit talks with five frustrated first teamers. Rangnick's favoured 4-2-2-2 formation has left several stars lacking game time, while the German boss has made just one change to his starting line-up during his first three league games in charge. The Daily Mail...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick drops wantaway Martial for Burnley clash

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has dropped wantaway striker Anthony Martial for tonight's clash with Burnley. Jesse Lingard has been included in the Manchester United squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday night. Lingard, 29, was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Juventus are eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus could make a shock swoop for Origi if Alvaro Morata leaves for Barcelona. The Spanish striker is said to be sure that Juve do not want to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, and has therefore given the green light to join the Clasico rivals of former team Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick plays down prospect of Man Utd buying in January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has played down the prospect of buying in January. Rangnick was asked about his plans after victory over Burnley on Thursday night. He said, “My focus is on the current players. "As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bailly admits Man Utd players changed eating habits due to Ronaldo

Eric Bailly admits Manchester United's players have changed their eating habits since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. The 36-year-old still operates at an elite level - Ronaldo has scored 13 goals this term - despite being in the autumn of his career. Reports suggested that United's players changed their diets after Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE

