ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Moves 10.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) MRCY shares soared 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $55.92. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.2% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing came...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

More Consolidation Likely

Insider Buy/Sell Ratio: Rydex Ratio Weakens Further. The major equity indexes closed mostly lower Thursday. However, in contrast to recent sessions, market internals were actually positive on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose from the prior session. Nonetheless, most closed near their lows of the day, with three of the charts ending below their near-term uptrend lines and are now neutral versus their prior positive slopes. The data is mixed but the Insider Buy/Sell Ratio:Detrended Rydex Ratio deteriorated a bit further. As such, while we maintain our near-term macro-outlook for equities at “neutral/positive, the charts data and valuation suggest some further consolidation of the recent rally gains is more likely before further progress may be seen.
STOCKS
investing.com

2021 Nasdaq Winners: Semis, Hype, And Hope; 2020 Hangovers on the Losers Side

Investing.com - While the major U.S. indices will end the year with over 20% gains across the board, marking the third consecutive strong year of U.S. market performance, underneath the surface there were some interesting trends. The Nasdaq 100 winners and losers for 2021 highlight the way some companies built on 2020's paradigm shift, while others snapped back to reality.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Telecoms and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.16%, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.61%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrcy#Jana Partners Llc#Infrastructure#Sec#Mercury Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

1 Simple Step To Double Your Dividends, Slash Your Volatility In 2022

We’re setting up for a volatile 2022, which means this is the perfect time for us to trot out the time-tested dividend-investing technique we’re going to look at today. It works well during sanguine times. But when the markets get rocky, this “buy low” method really shines. It’s our way to buy more shares when our favorite dividend stocks are in the bargain bin. We can think of it as the ultimate market-timing tool for income investors.
STOCKS
investing.com

Pre-Market Movers: Tesla Pops, Lucid Group Dips, Nvidia and AMD Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in pre-market trade on Tuesday, December 28th. Prices as of 8:30am ET, please refresh to see updated pricing. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 1.8% after getting a price target hike from both Wedbush and Argus gave the electric vehicle leader another charge. Wedbush's Daniel Ives argues the EV sector is set for a significant step forward and Tesla's navigation of the semiconductor supply chain issues puts it in a position of strength. It's not all sunshine for EV related companies, with Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)down 1.2% pre-market.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for FedEx (FDX): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on FedEx (FDX), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Earnings Forecast 2022: Industrials Expected To Lead; 10 Stocks To Watch

Looking at the above spreadsheet, this site began tracking 2022 S&P 500 sector earnings growth in early October ’21 since, with Q3 ’21 earnings, companies start to make their first pass at 2022 guidance, usually prompted by analyst questions. Most of the 2022 guidance will come in the January–February ’22 period when companies release their Q4 ’21 earnings, but investors get a feel for the year ahead starting with Q3 ’21 results.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – SEC Recruits Crypto Aide, Shiba Inu Prepares for Doggy DAO, SHIB Burn Fitness App, Binance Cancels C2C in China, ETH 2.0 Rocket Pool Hits $360 Million, Robinhood Adds Options Rolling

The SEC has recruited former Senate aide as Gary Gensler’s crypto advisor. Shiba Inu prepares for Doggy DAO, bigger SHIB burns incoming with fitness app. Binance cancels C2C trading in mainland China, suggests replacement. ETH 2.0 staking protocol hits $360 million TVL in five weeks. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) looks to...
MARKETS
investing.com

Kevin O'Leary says his crypto holdings could reach 20% of portfolio

Shark Tank celebrity Kevin O’Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, says he would be ready to increase his crypto allocations up to 20% as soon as there are clearer regulations around stablecoins. Kevin O'Leary says his crypto holdings could reach 20% of portfolio. OpenSea freezes $2.2M of stolen Bored...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy