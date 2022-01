Red Velvet Wendy recently sparked attention for her visuals and personality, and was praised as among many idols beautiful inside and out. On December 29, a Korean media outlet highlighted how Red Velvet Wendy's popularity among K-pop fans is on the rise these days. Aside from being listed as one of the beautiful female idols, Wendy also became the center of attention for her humble and kind personality.

