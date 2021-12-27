ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa man gets 57 years in prison for fatal 2018 stabbing

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Cedar Rapids, AP) An Iowa man who was convicted of stabbing a Cedar Rapids man to death in retaliation for a theft from a drug dealer has been sentenced to 57 years in prison. Drew Blahnik was sentenced earlier this month for killing Chris Bagley, 31, in December 2018 and then burying his body. Police found Bagley’s body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March 2019. Prosecutors said Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker. At trial, Blahnik’s lawyers acknowledged that he stabbed Bagley, but they argued that he was acting in self-defense after Bagley waved a gun during a fight.

