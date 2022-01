CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from November of 2020. Those hoping to take in a night of classical music are unfortunately out of luck. The Cleveland Orchestra has canceled both of Sunday's holiday concerts (2:30 and 7:30 p.m.) at Severance Hall due to a positive COVID-19 case among its ensemble. It's just the latest event in the area to either be postponed or scrapped altogether by the latest coronavirus surge.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO