As 2021 winds down, let’s take a look at how oil markets fared this year and which issues proved to be the most important drivers of prices. WTI started the year just below the $50 per barrel mark and rose to a high of $83 per barrel before dropping back into the low to mid $70 per barrel range to close out the year. Brent followed a similar pattern.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO