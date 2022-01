Pioneering biologist, environmental activist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward O. Wilson has died. He was 92. The influential and sometimes controversial Harvard professor first made his name studying ants — he was often known as "the ant man." But he later broadened his scope to the intersection between human behavior and genetics, creating the field of sociobiology in the process. He died on Sunday in Burlington, Mass., the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation said in an announcement on its website.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO