Gelatin foams show unexpected ultralong organic phosphorescence for optical applications

Herein we report 2D printing in microgravity of aqueous-based foams containing metal oxide nanoparticles. Such hierarchical foams have potential space applications, for example for in situ habitat repair work, or for UV shielding. Foam line patterns of a TiO2-containing foam have been printed onto glass substrates via Direct Foam Writing (DFW) under microgravity conditions through a parabolic aircraft flight. Initial characterization of the foam properties (printed foam line width, bubble size, etc.) are presented. It has been found that gravity plays a significant role in the process of direct foam writing. The foam spread less over the substrate when deposited in microgravity as compared to Earth gravity. This had a direct impact on the cross-sectional area and surface roughness of the printed lines. Additionally, the contact angle of deionized water on a film exposed to microgravity was higher than that of a film not exposed to microgravity, due to the increased surface roughness of films exposed to microgravity.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO