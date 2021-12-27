ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Gelatin foams show unexpected ultralong organic phosphorescence for optical applications

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Strong, lightweight and biocompatible foams glow in the dark when ultraviolet light is shone on them, RIKEN chemists have discovered (Journal of the American Chemical Society, "Ultralong organic phosphorescent foams with high mechanical strength"). This phosphorescence could have diverse applications, such as imaging biological samples under the...

www.nanowerk.com

Related
Phys.org

Optics and photonics: Miniaturization of diffusers for new applications

Miniaturization of optical components is a challenge in photonics. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Friedrich Schiller University of Jena have now succeeded in developing a diffuser, a disk that scatters light, based on silicon nanoparticles. It can be used to specifically control the direction, color, and polarization of light. This novel technology may be used in transparent screens or augmented reality. The results are reported in Advanced Materials.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Scientists find ways to help perovskite solar cell 'self-healing'

(Nanowerk News) A team led by Prof. HU Linhua at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has recently developed a type of self-healing perovskite solar cell by functional combination of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP). Related results were published in Journal of Energy Chemistry ("Improved crystallinity...
SCIENCE
Space.com

Frozen tardigrade becomes first 'quantum entangled' animal in history, researchers claim

Tardigrades — those microscopic, plump-bodied critters lovingly known as "moss piglets" — have been put through the ringer for science. The amazingly durable creatures have been shot out of guns, bathed in boiling-hot water, exposed to intense ultraviolet radiation and even (accidentally) crash-landed on the moon, all to test the limits of their impressive "tun" state — a survival mechanism wherein tardigrades curl up into shrunken, dehydrated balls and suspend their biological functions indefinitely in order to endure extreme environmental conditions.
WILDLIFE
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Helium bath splash

(Nanowerk News) While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Optimization of mRNA containing nanoparticles

(Nanowerk News) The research neutron source Hein Maier-Leibnitz (FRM II) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) is playing an important role in the investigation of mRNA nanoparticles similar to the ones used in the Covid-19 vaccines from vendors BioNTech and Moderna. Researchers at the Heinz Maier-Leibnitz Zentrum (MLZ) used the high neutron flux available in Garching to characterize various formulations for the mRNA vaccine and thus to lay the groundwork for improving the vaccine's efficacy.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

'Cryobioprinting' serves up towers of frozen cells

(Nanowerk News) A new technique takes bioprinting — in which an ink of cells is printed, layer by layer, to form a structure — to a whole new, and icy level. Investigators from the Zhang lab at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a technology that they term 'cryobioprinting', a method that uses a bioink embedded with cells to print frozen, complex structures that can be easily stored for later use.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
nanowerk.com

Novel nanowires protection shell prepared for stable oxygen reduction reaction

(Nanowerk News) Chinese scientists have recently prepared stable face-centered tetragonal (fct)-phase platinum (Pt)-based intermetallics in nano-scaled size, which can be used as a protection shell for new PtFeIr nanowires preparation for stable oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). This research, published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition ("Ordered PtFeIr intermetallic nanowires through a...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Direct foam writing in microgravity

Herein we report 2D printing in microgravity of aqueous-based foams containing metal oxide nanoparticles. Such hierarchical foams have potential space applications, for example for in situ habitat repair work, or for UV shielding. Foam line patterns of a TiO2-containing foam have been printed onto glass substrates via Direct Foam Writing (DFW) under microgravity conditions through a parabolic aircraft flight. Initial characterization of the foam properties (printed foam line width, bubble size, etc.) are presented. It has been found that gravity plays a significant role in the process of direct foam writing. The foam spread less over the substrate when deposited in microgravity as compared to Earth gravity. This had a direct impact on the cross-sectional area and surface roughness of the printed lines. Additionally, the contact angle of deionized water on a film exposed to microgravity was higher than that of a film not exposed to microgravity, due to the increased surface roughness of films exposed to microgravity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bioinspired gelatin-hyaluronic acid-based hybrid interpenetrating network for the enhancement of retinal ganglion cells replacement therapy

Biomaterial-based cell replacement approaches to regenerative medicine are emerging as promising treatments for a wide array of profound clinical problems. Here we report an interpenetrating polymer network (IPN) composed of gelatin-hydroxyphenyl propionic acid and hyaluronic acid tyramine that is able to enhance intravitreal retinal cell therapy. By tuning our bioinspired hydrogel to mimic the vitreous chemical composition and mechanical characteristics we were able to improve in vitro and in vivo viability of human retinal ganglion cells (hRGC) incorporated into the IPN. In vivo vitreal injections of cell-bearing IPN in rats showed extensive attachment to the inner limiting membrane of the retina, improving with hydrogels stiffness. Engrafted hRGC displayed signs of regenerating processes along the optic nerve. Of note was the decrease in the immune cell response to hRGC delivered in the gel. The findings compel further translation of the gelatin-hyaluronic acid IPN for intravitreal cell therapy.
HEALTH
advancedsciencenews.com

A skin-like optical sensor

Skin-like sensors have huge potential in robotics, health, and rehabilitation. They can be easily worn to evaluate vital signs during sports, comprehensively assess a patient’s health to inform decisions around treatment or be extended toward enabling a machine to interact with its environment. While this technology is promising, many...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Seals with sensors glued to heads employed as Antarctic researchers

Researchers in Antarctica have begun using seals with sensors attached to their heads to collect data from the continent’s ice shelves.The unique method forms part of a bid to curb the obstacles boats have navigating these complex environments, which are so diverse on account of the large amounts of nutrients generated by the interactions between ocean, land and ice shelf. A study explaining the animal-born investigation techniques, and their preliminary findings, was published in October in the journal Limnology and Oceanography.The team of researchers, who belong to Japan’s Research Organisation of Information and Systems, used oceanographic data-logging equipment on the...
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Imaginary numbers could be needed to describe reality, new studies find

Imaginary numbers are necessary to accurately describe reality, two new studies have suggested. Imaginary numbers are what you get when you take the square root of a negative number, and they have long been used in the most important equations of quantum mechanics, the branch of physics that describes the world of the very small. When you add imaginary numbers and real numbers, the two form complex numbers, which enable physicists to write out quantum equations in simple terms. But whether quantum theory needs these mathematical chimeras or just uses them as convenient shortcuts has long been controversial.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

