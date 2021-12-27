Twitch viewership grew 45% in 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more
One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022?
The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in January....
