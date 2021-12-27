ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twitch viewership grew 45% in 2021

My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Employees at Amazon and Twitch have been celebrating this past week as news has emerged that viewership on the popular streaming service has grown 45 percent year over year. 2021 saw Twitch viewers...

mynintendonews.com

The Game Haus

New VALORANT Agent Accidentally Leaked by Twitch Prime

The newest VALORANT agent coming in 2022 has already been teased but now it seems as though fans are getting a first look thanks to Amazon and Twitch Prime. When going to get the Twitch Prime loot that is available to Amazon Prime members who connect to Twitch every month, fans get a look at the newest VALORANT Agent. As far as anyone can tell, this was an accident and maybe a few days or hours ahead of time. Here is a look at the new VALORANT Agent leak.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Twitch Had An Incredible Year

Streaming site Twitch has had quite an eventful year. The company has made headlines throughout 2021, and not always for the best of reasons. Despite angering quite a lot of people, streamers and fans alike, somehow viewership on the platform rose by 45%. However, the real reason could be related to people's gaming habits.
ECONOMY
My Nintendo News

US: Nintendo Download for 30th December, 2021

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points – For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points when you purchase select digital games. That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. The offer ends Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Get started at: https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gp.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Fortnite will apparently be getting a no build mode

Epic Games free-to-play game Fortnite‘s popularity shows no real sign of slowing down and it seems that the company is finally listening to some of the fan base as they are looking to implement a no build mode. Those of you who get frustrated by the incredible speed and efficiency of some builders will be glad to hear the news. Of course building will stay a big part of the game, but it seems that you will be able to choose whether you want to play a build mode or just focus on those all-important gunfights.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock additional emote slots on Twitch

One of the best parts about becoming an Affiliate or Partner on Twitch is the ability to create custom emotes for your channel. Emotes allow for your viewers to express themselves. Emotes are also a great incentive to get viewers to subscribe to your channel. As an affiliate, you start...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Top 10 most-watched games on Twitch in 2021

Gamers spent a lot of time on Twitch in 2021, but which games were streamed and watched the most? Here are the 10 most-watched games on Twitch in 2021. While many things can be streamed and watched on Twitch in 2021, gaming is still the platform’s primary source of content. However, as one game rises, another falls, as far as viewers go. The Twitch most-watched games list changes every year. Games that are popular to play aren’t always popular to stream or to watch on Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

How to Claim Twitch Drops and Channel Points Automatically?

Are you frustrated that you cannot claim your Twitch drop at the right time, or do you have something to do that will separate you from your gaming chair? Well, worry not, because one developer has a solution to it, which allows an automated claim of Twitch Drops and Channel Points. The purpose of this addon is to give you freedom but still benefit you with some rewards that are granted for your time spent on channels. So, how to activate them?
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK charts: FIFA 22 is No.1 this week and PlayStation 5 looking like top-selling console for 2021

The latest UK boxed games charts are now in and it is still EA’s FIFA 22 which is leading the pack for the week ending 26th December. EA’s highly successful annual football franchise was followed by the latest game in the long-running Call of Duty series, Call of Duty Vanguard. Christopher Dring who usually publishes the charts from Games Industry, recently revealed on Twitter that it is looking like it was Sony’s PlayStation 5 which dominated 2021 here in the United Kingdom. It will certainly be interesting to see which of the big three systems comes out top next year. Here’s a look at this week’s top ten all formats chart:
FIFA
My Nintendo News

Nintendo reveals the 15 best-selling indie games of 2021 on Switch

Indies have consistently done well on the Nintendo Switch with a number of independent developers stating over the past few years that their games have sold the most on Switch. Nintendo of America have taken a look at the data and have revealed the indies which sold the most amount of units on the Nintendo Switch this past year and there are some great picks. Games like Eastwood, Spelunky 2, and Slime Rancher Plortable Edition have all proved to be hits with Switch owners this year. Here’s the 15 best-selling indie games of 2021 on the Nintendo Switch family of systems:
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

PS Plus free games for January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and more

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022? The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in January....
VIDEO GAMES

