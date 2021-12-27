Twitch viewership grew 45% in 2021

Epic Games free-to-play game Fortnite‘s popularity shows no real sign of slowing down and it seems that the company is finally listening to some of the fan base as they are looking to implement a no build mode. Those of you who get frustrated by the incredible speed and efficiency of some builders will be glad to hear the news. Of course building will stay a big part of the game, but it seems that you will be able to choose whether you want to play a build mode or just focus on those all-important gunfights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO