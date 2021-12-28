ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India refuses to renew foreign funding OK to charity; religious protests

By Manoj Kumar, Rupam Jain
NEW DELHI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Monday "refused" to renew a permission that is vital for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) to be able to secure foreign funds, cutting off a key source the charity has depended on to run its programs for the impoverished.

Nobel-laureate Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997, founded the MoC in 1950. The charity has more than 3,000 nuns worldwide who run hospices, community kitchens, schools, leper colonies and homes for abandoned children.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused permission to the charity under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) on Saturday after it received some "adverse inputs", a government statement said.

"While considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed," the home ministry said, without providing details.

The ministry also rejected an earlier allegation of the West Bengal state chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the bank accounts of the charity were frozen.

Later, the MoC in a statement confirmed their FCRA application was not renewed and that it has asked its centres not to operate any foreign contributions accounts until the matter is resolved.

The move comes as hardline Hindu outfits affiliated to Modi's party have accused the MoC of leading religious conversion programmes under the guise of charity by offering poor Hindus and tribal communities food, medicine, money, free education and shelter. MoC has rejected these allegations.

Earlier, chief minister Banerjee of West Bengal, where MoC has its headquarters, wrote in a tweet that she was shocked to hear that at Christmas, the Union Ministry had frozen all the bank accounts of the MoC in India.

"Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," said Banerjee, an opposition leader and vocal critic of the Modi government.

The federal government said the accounts of MoC were frozen by the bank based on the request of the charity itself.

Vicar General Dominic Gomes of the Archdiocese of Calcutta said the freeze of the accounts was "a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor".

The row comes days after hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas church services in parts of India, including in some states ruled by Modi's party ahead of local elections in the coming months.

ATTACKS ON MINORITIES

Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched attacks on minorities, claiming they are trying to prevent religious conversions.

Christians and other critics note Christians represent only 2.3% of India's 1.37 billion people, while Hindus are the overwhelming majority. They repudiate the excuse given by some Hindu groups of preventing conversions as a reason for violence against Christians.

The Hindu newspaper on Monday reported disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week, including the vandalising of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It said activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted anti-Christmas slogans outside a church in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency and Hinduism's holiest city.

Elias Vaz, national vice-president of the All India Catholic Union, condemned the latest incidents.

"The strength of India is in its diversity and the people who have done this at Christmas are the real anti-nationals," Vaz said.

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment on the protests.

Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief in the country.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Saurabh Sharma, Subrata Nagchoudhury and Rupam Jain, editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
Fox News

Indian bishop denounces 'open season' against Christians as states pass 'anti-conversion' laws

A Christian bishop in India is calling on leaders in his country and around the world to speak up against the growing persecution of Christians on the subcontinent. Rev. Joseph D’Souza, who is archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India, told Fox News Digital he is concerned about India's image in the world because of escalating attacks against Christians in the country.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manoj Kumar
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Mamata Banerjee
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Myanmar massacre: two Save the Children staff among dead

Save the Children has confirmed that two of its staff were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre blamed on junta troops that left the charred remains of dozens of people on a highway in eastern Myanmar. Anti-junta fighters said they found more than 30 bodies, including women and children, on...
ADVOCACY
persecution.org

Anti-Christian Violence Continues to Increase in Southern India as Anti-Conversion Law is Proposed

12/17/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to The Print, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians in India’s Karnataka state are preparing to propose the enactment of an anti-conversion law. For months, these BJP leaders have called for the enactment of an anti-conversion law, citing false anti-Christian narratives that were refuted by local government officials in early-December.
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern India#Hinduism#Government Of India#Indian#Missionaries Of Charity#Roman Catholic#Moc#Fcra#West Bengal#Hindus#The Union Ministry
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe. The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone,”...
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid-19: India's unwinnable battle against spitting

Earlier this year, Raja and Priti Narasimhan kicked off a road trip across India armed with one message: stop spitting in public. The couple carried a loudspeaker and blared their message from inside a car covered in anti-spitting slogans. If you have spent time in India, you know what the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin. Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the subcontinent in 1947. The suspect was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state and faces up to five years in prison if convicted. Attacks by Hindu hard-liners against Muslims and other minorities have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. The opposition is also demanding the arrest of several Hindu religious leaders for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Future uncertain for Mother Teresa’s charity after Indian government cuts access to foreign funds

The future of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India hangs in the balance after the government said it would not renew permission for it to access foreign funding. Mother Teresa, who was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016, received multiple honors for her work for the sick and dying, including the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. A Catholic nun who was born to Albanian parents, she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 in Kolkata, where she lived for most of her life, before her death in 1997.
CHARITIES
AFP

Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
INDIA
AFP

Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

Sudanese security forces deployed on Khartoum's streets Thursday, sealing the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines and mobile internet as opponents of the military government prepared to hold fresh protests. Web monitoring group NetBlocks reported mobile internet services were cut from mid-morning Thursday.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Preserving persimmons in Pakistan’s Swat valley

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent UrduAsif Habib, a young man from Swat, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is working to stop the waste of local persimmons and trying to make the fruit available to the public throughout the year.The 24-year-old from Matta has started the process of drying persimmons [known locally as amlok] in order to preserve them for longer periods of time.Annually 50,000 tonnes of persimmon are grown on some 5,000 acres of orchards in Swat. Around half of the produce goes to waste according to local farmers.Asif Habib has set up...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Myanmar court jails celebrities who supported democracy protests

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed three prominent show business figures for three years each on Thursday for their part in protests against a February coup, media reported. The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering protests and...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan security forces kill four protesters as thousands rally

Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters Thursday as tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a security lockdown and severed communications to rally against military rule, medics said. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of protesters braved tear gas chanting "no to military rule" as they marched in rallies in several part of Sudan demanding a transition to a civilian government.
PROTESTS
AFP

India extends security law after botched army ambush

The Indian government extended on Thursday a special law giving armed forces sweeping powers in the north-eastern state of Nagaland, days after a botched army ambush killed 14 people. The killings triggered protests against the law which gives the armed forces sweeping powers to conduct raids, warrantless searches and open fire, with broad protection from prosecution. But the six-month extension issued by India's ministry of home affairs said the government believed the state was "in a disturbed and dangerous condition." "The use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the government said, justifying the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
INDIA
