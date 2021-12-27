ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

English sparkling wine celebrated as popularity grows

Salamanca Press
 4 days ago

English sparkling wine has slowly emerged as one of the world's premium...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

It's Christmas: Time to sparkle, shine and drink bubbly wine

Next week, Feast and Field raises a glass to the holidays and rings in the new year with some stellar U.S.-produced sparkling wine. In this issue, we get into everything bubbly, from exploring the differences between Champagne and crémant, to understanding how cava fits into the picture. Should you be grabbing a brut or an extra brut based on your preference for sweeter or drier wines? And which glass is best for enjoying your bubbles — tulip, flute or coupe?
DRINKS
wearegreenbay.com

Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery releases sparkling wine with 100% Wisconsin grapes

(WFRV) – Every Tuesday this month, Local 5 Live has shared a great dessert recipe and now it’s time to ring in the New Year with something bubbly and something sweet. Blind Horse Winery is out with a brand-new sparkling wine using 100% Wisconsin Grapes. Master Winemaker Tom Nye visited Local 5 Live along with Chef Brent Davis with a look at this delicious bubbly and details on how it’s made.
WISCONSIN STATE
225batonrouge.com

9 sparkling wine recommendations from Baton Rouge grocers to make your holidays pop

Champagne and sparkling wine are great any time of year (really), but there’s nothing like the holiday season for breaking out the bubbly. Raising a glass and toasting to friends, family and the future is the ultimate expression of hope. And, Champagne and sparkling wines are incredibly food-friendly, pairing beautifully with dishes we love this time of year. Their acidity and effervescence make them perfect partners to charcuterie boards, shellfish, rich desserts and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Wines#English Sparkling Wine#Champagne#Food Drink#Beverages#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Quad Cities Onlines

A trailblazing Oregon winery preps to debut a new sparkling wine

In 2011, just a couple of years after Chris Fladwood was brought on at Soter Vineyards’ Mineral Springs Ranch in Carlton, Oregon, he recognized an extraordinary opportunity that would later define his career as a winemaker. It began with something somewhat ordinary: a surplus of juice. As it so...
OREGON STATE
arcamax.com

Try this perfect trio of sparkling wines to add some pop to your holiday parties

That's my favorite sound of the holiday season. The opening of a bottle of sparkling wine. My Andrea Bocelli Christmas CD is a close second. (Thanks, Jeananne.) Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" was warned not to shoot his eye out. I'm here to uncork the same advice and tell you to put a towel over your bottle of bubbly when opening.
DRINKS
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

December is the month for sparkling wine

’Tis the season to be bubbly. December is the hottest month for sparkling wine. Festive, fun, special. People who don’t drink wine, drink sparkling as we endure the darkest days of winter and toast the dawn of a new year. Champagne — bubbly from the Champagne region of northern...
DRINKS
Quad Cities Onlines

6 unique recipes that pair perfectly with sparkling wine

Since 1997, Soter Vineyards has made a name for their world-class wines from the famed Willamette Valley. However, wine is just part of their story, as the vines take up less than 20% of their Mineral Springs Ranch property. The rest of their rolling acreage is a biodynamic, organic farm dedicated to environmental stewardship and producing wholesome foods.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Times-Herald

Celebrate a popular chocolate dessert

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask Adam: Are You Supposed to Swirl Sparkling Wine?

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: It's steak and sparkling wine for NYE dining events

We're in that strange space between holidays when your Christmas plans are underway and you're looking ahead to New Year's Eve. If you're looking to dine out to celebrate the year ahead (or that 2021 will finally end), here are some options. Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Just like...
RESTAURANTS
montereycountyweekly.com

Scheid’s Carmel tasting room turns 10 and they have sparkling wine for the occasion.

Technically you are allowed to host a celebration without sparkling wine. But why would you? Scheid Vineyards’ Carmel tasting room turns 10 on Thursday, Dec. 23, and they are commemorating the anniversary by offering complimentary samples of sparkling wine to guests who drop by. And as fortune would have it, they have the Scheid Isabelle sparkler.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Salamanca Press

French experts help potential of English wine industry

With a growing wine industry in the UK, French wine experts are helping to increase the potential of English wine. (Dec. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ccede1e99456466b8cfbd271640f7a16.
DRINKS
wspa.com

Types of Sparkling Wine

How about some bubbles for your new year celebration? Alexander Lopez is here with us this morning with some different types of sparkling wine.
DRINKS
Cleveland.com

Michael Angelo’s Winery expanding, banking on sparkling wine, celebrating medals (photos)

RICHFIELD, Ohio – For the Ciocca brothers, who opened Michael Angelo’s Winery more than three years ago, the future isn’t bright. Mike and Matt Ciocca, who view sparkling wine as a perfect fit with the region’s climate, are banking on Ohioans’ love of bubbly – as well as the winery’s still-wine offerings. They are in the midst of a massive physical expansion on their property and are enjoying recent medals won at competition for their wines. Sales now have more than doubled from a year ago, they said, as the winery survived the pandemic restrictions.
RICHFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy