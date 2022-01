The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will try to close out 2021 on a winning note when the two teams square off in a New Year's Eve contest at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The matchup will be the second game of a two-game set between the teams; two days ago the Kings knocked off the Mavericks, 95-94, on a buzzer-beating corner 3-pointer by Sacramento's Chimezie Metu. Dallas (16-18) enters Friday's game in second place in the Southwest division, five games behind Memphis. Meanwhile the Kings (15-21) are in last place in the Pacific, 13 games behind the co-leaders, Golden State and Phoenix.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO